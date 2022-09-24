Read full article on original website
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
Capaccio: Bills at Dolphins: Sal's keys, notes and stats
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will both look to go 3-0 when they face each other in South Florida Sunday. If the Bills are to remain unbeaten, here are my three keys for them, as well as notes and stats on the matchup.
Browns sign DE Curtis Weaver and LB Jermaine Carter Jr. to practice squad
The Browns have signed LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to their practice squad, according to team officials.
NFL Hot Seats: Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury takes top spot
Arizona is only a game out of first place in the NFC West before the calendar even turns to October,
Sean McDermott provides numbers Bills injury updates, post Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills, quite literally, were beaten up against the Miami Dolphins. In Week 3, the injury bug bit the Bills during their 21-19 loss. Entering the game, Buffalo was already shorthanded as they missed several starters such as safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Now the list grows as...
What history says about the Dolphins’ 3-0 start. And snap count notes from win over Bills
The Dolphins’ 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday was significant for several reasons.
Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts leaves with injury vs. Bills
There have been a ton of injuries in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, and that didn’t change in the fourth quarter. After a six-yard run by Devin Singletary on first-and-10, Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts went down with a lower-body injury. He was tended to by trainers before limping off under his own power. The team announced that the injury was to the linebacker’s quad.
