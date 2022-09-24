ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts leaves with injury vs. Bills

There have been a ton of injuries in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, and that didn’t change in the fourth quarter. After a six-yard run by Devin Singletary on first-and-10, Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts went down with a lower-body injury. He was tended to by trainers before limping off under his own power. The team announced that the injury was to the linebacker’s quad.
NFL

