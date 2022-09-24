Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox
New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
Yardbarker
Jays' 10th-inning strategy pays off in win over Yankees
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Monday. The hit off Clarke Schmidt (5-5) scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio from second base after right fielder Aaron Judge had prolonged the inning with a catch at the right field wall.
