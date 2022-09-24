Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
KMPH.com
Man shot in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Sunday morning in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 5:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim at the 6500 block of Avenue 308, in Goshen. When deputies arrived, they say they found a man...
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested after deadly Downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has been killed in Downtown Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that one person was killed Saturday morning near Abby and North P Street, by the Arco gas station. Fresno Police responded just after midnight to the area for reports of a stabbing.
KMPH.com
Two men killed in Sunday morning shooting in Mendota identified
MENDOTA, Calif. (FOX26) — The two men found shot to death early Sunday morning in Mendota have been identified. Mendota police officers responded around 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired at the 600 block of South Kate Street, in Mendota. When officers arrived, they say they found the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Eubra Melvin Johnson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Eubra Melvin Johnson. Eubra Johnson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Criminal Threats. 40-year-old Johnson is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Eubra Johnson is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Gun found, confiscated from student at Bullard High School
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Bullard High student was found with a gun in his pocket on Monday. Principal Armen Torigian sent out a notice to all parents and staff about the incident that occurred during the school day. Admin received information about a student with a gun and...
KMPH.com
Elementary schools up security following suspicious man approaching student in Selma
SELMA, Calif. — The Selma Police Department is upping their security in all elementary schools due to a suspicious man offering a student a ride. The police department says a Hispanic man in his 30s, driving a brown vehicle, last seen wearing a red shirt, dark jeans, and a white hat approached a student near Eric White Elementary and offered her a ride on Monday afternoon.
KMPH.com
One man shot outside Home Depot in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside of a Home Depot Saturday afternoon in Southeast Fresno. Fresno Police responded around 2:40 p.m. to the Home Depot on Chestnut Avenue and Kings Canyon Road for reports of a gunshot victim. Police say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
One person killed in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has been killed in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Crime Scene Investigators were on the scene and police had all of Madison Avenue blocked off between Van Ness...
KMPH.com
Taco Truck Throwdown comes to Chukchansi Park
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The 11th installment of the Taco Truck Throwdown will take place at Chukchansi Park this year. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. on October 1st. You’ll be able to vote on the best tacos and micheladas in the Central Valley. Special performances will include...
KMPH.com
Supporters gather in Fresno following violence, killings in Iran
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Reports say at least 35 people died in last week's anti-government protests in Iran, according to Iran's state media that can't be independently verified. Mass demonstrations erupted after the death of 22-year-old, Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iran's morality police. The...
KMPH.com
Backup QB Logan Fife to start for injured Haener
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team is coming off a loss at USC back on Sept. 17th but the Bulldogs are still licking their wounds. Several key players will miss this Saturday's game at Connecticut with injuries. Topping the list is returning quarterback Jake Haener who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Bulldog basketball is back
The baseball season is winding down, heading toward the playoffs. College football and the NFL are just getting their seasons started. And now basketball is about to join the fun. Jaime White begins her ninth season as head coach of the Fresno State women's basketball team. The transfer portal hit the Bulldogs hard with the offseason departure of twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder. Coach White hopes the signature of this year's team will be defense, something the Bulldogs lacked at times last season. The Fresno State men's team is also getting back to work. Justin Hutson is starting his fifth year as head coach of the Bulldogs. He also has some big shoes to fill with the departure of several players through the transfer portal. But coach Hutson feels good about the way the squad is working in early practice sessions.
Comments / 0