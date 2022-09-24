The baseball season is winding down, heading toward the playoffs. College football and the NFL are just getting their seasons started. And now basketball is about to join the fun. Jaime White begins her ninth season as head coach of the Fresno State women's basketball team. The transfer portal hit the Bulldogs hard with the offseason departure of twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder. Coach White hopes the signature of this year's team will be defense, something the Bulldogs lacked at times last season. The Fresno State men's team is also getting back to work. Justin Hutson is starting his fifth year as head coach of the Bulldogs. He also has some big shoes to fill with the departure of several players through the transfer portal. But coach Hutson feels good about the way the squad is working in early practice sessions.

