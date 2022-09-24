Read full article on original website
Related
Viewers switch off after being left 'traumatised' by new BBC drama starring Keeley Hawes
People are saying they've been left 'traumatised' by a new BBC drama that debuted this week. Crossfire, the hard-hitting BBC series starring Keeley Hawes, 46, tells the story of a tourist whose relaxing holiday to a luxury resort in the Canary Islands gets turned upside down at the hands of a gunman.
digitalspy.com
Is there anyone here who actually likes Corrie and Emmerdale?
It seems like everybody hates them just for the sake of it. I quite enjoy them. Does anyone here watch them because they actually like them? I want to join the threads on the episodes but I don't want to seem out of place lol. No and I say that...
digitalspy.com
Why is soap characters not staying for long term nowadays?
I've notice soap characters doesn't stay for long periods of time nowadays??? Janine is leaving after returning 18 months ago. Frankie left the soap the other day and she came into the show in 2020 two years. Coronation Street Kelly Neelan left the soap after three years after her first appearance. There are lots of different examples but what is the reason why no character in a soap stay for long term nowadays?
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale 50th Interviews
Emmerdale have released interviews with cast members from each generation on YouTube. They were with Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Jeff Hordley (Cain Dingle), Chris Chittell (Eric Pollard), Rebecca Sarker (Manpreet Sharma, Claire King (Kim Tate) and Frazer Hines (Joe Sugden). Chris Chittell said he tried to get Sandie Merrick to...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing fans react to Rose and Giovanni's reunion
Strictly Come Dancing is officially back for another year, but it was the return of last year's winners, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, which left fans feeling a little emotional. Speaking about her time on the show, Rose called her experience a once in a lifetime opportunity and praised Giovanni...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight star regrets doing show and brands editing "unacceptable"
Gemma Rose has spoken out about Married at First Sight UK and claimed that she regrets doing it and called the editing "unacceptable". The new series of the Channel 4 reality series saw Gemma marry Matt Murray, and they initially had good chemistry together. However, the couple had an argument about sexual innuendos that Gemma made, which ended with Matt walking off and Gemma in tears.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved
House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to deliver her child. The tragic turn of fate...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie
Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale to reveal Mackenzie Boyd's mystery lover
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed that Mackenzie Boyd's mystery lover will be revealed on screen next week. Fans have been speculating ever since Mack cheated on Charity Dingle by sleeping with someone else last month. The show has teased that this person is a familiar face from the village.
digitalspy.com
Why has EastEnders made so many mistakes?
I feel like compared to other soaps, EastEnders has made so many more mistakes. - killed off Cindy Beale (1998) - killed off Angie Watts off-screen (2002) - killed off Kathy Beale (2006) - Rehired Danniella Westbrook as Sam Mitchell (2009, 2010, 2016) - Killed off Lucy Beale (2014) -...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Only 3 Soaps have ever had 20 million.plus single Viewing
They also say , that ED has Never had single episode of over 10.milion. they also say , that ED has Never had single episode of over 10.milion. Rubbish ED has been over 10m for much of its existence barring the last 12 years. sorry can't edit it meant 20.milion.Not...
digitalspy.com
11 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Theo and Kirby's secret romance grows increasingly complicated. Elsewhere, Rose questions her future in Summer Bay, while Cash struggles with reminders of his failed relationship with Jasmine. Here's a full collection of 11 big moments coming...
digitalspy.com
Week 1 5 thoughts
1. Craig is usually the most reliable judge, but thought his scoring was ridiculous tonight! 2 more points to both Kaye & James over Kym? Giving Helen the same mark as them both?. 2. Hamza is by far my fave and already was before he danced so wonderfully with Jowita.
digitalspy.com
Jenny Leaving?
Sally Ann Matthews has tweeted she will be on Lorraine tomorrow to discuss “Jenny’s farewell to the cobbles” I had no idea she was leaving?. Sally Ann Matthews has tweeted she will be on Lorraine tomorrow to discuss “Jenny’s farewell to the cobbles” I had no idea she was leaving?
digitalspy.com
EE - Ben still isn't working for me
There's just been too many recasts, he doesn't feel like Ben anymore. They need to either recast him back to someone less macho or Harry Reid (the whole point of Ben was that he was pretty much the opposite of Phil, that's why he worked) if not they need to kill off the character. I just find him hard to watch because he's not Ben at all.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders hints at a reunion for Ben and Callum
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola has her heart set on reuniting the recently-separated Ben and Callum – and she's been trying to think of numerous ways to get them back on the same page. After her plans to get them to bond over Jay's birthday party backfire and leave...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star responds to shock death in latest episode
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has killed off Leo Thompkins in a heated clash with Stephen Reid. The ITV soap has cemented Stephen's status as Corrie's next big villain after the feud between the two men ended in tragedy. Monday's episode saw Leo discover that Stephen is planning to...
Jo O’Meara breaks silence after being rushed to hospital to make sad announcement
POP star Jo O’Meara told fans she is "beyond upset" as she pulled out of a performance at Fife Pride to have back surgery. The S Club 7 singer was rushed to hospital in agony last week and has revealed she needs an urgent op to prevent further damage.
Comments / 0