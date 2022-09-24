Read full article on original website
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous
More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Lanternflies from China causing millions of dollars in damage to US agriculture: expert
The invasive spotted lanternfly that has been popping up across the United States has been killing grapevines and destroying other crops, causing millions of dollars in damage to the U.S. agriculture industry, an expert told Fox News on Tuesday. Forrest Galante, outdoor adventurer and expert on the inch-long, polka-dotted insect...
Why hydroponics is so important for growing crops with little resources!
Hydroponics is an interesting new method for growing plants and crops. One of the cool things about hydroponics is that it does something that most traditional farmers and gardeners would see as impossible: it allows you to be able to grow plants without any soil! Hydroponics helps because without the need for soil and the right systems in place, you can be able to grow crops all year long without having to worry about soil conditions or living in a region where there is no healthy ground to grow your food in. According to researchers at the University of Minnesota, this method for growing crops uses less water than soil-based systems and all it requires are plants, a container, water, nutrients, and a light source.
Lead safety guidance lacking for urban farmers in many major US cities
Urban gardens and farms are on the rise in the U.S., but urban soils are sometimes contaminated from legacy pollution and industrial use. Despite this risk, there is little guidance for people growing food in urban soils on what levels of lead are safe, and existing policies vary widely between cities and states, as a new study highlights.
Farming and fertilisers: how ecological practices can make a difference
Agriculture involves a difficult balance between food production and environmental impact. For example, fertilisers can help to achieve good crop yields, but over-using them produces greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. Some of these impacts also threaten future agricultural production. Greenhouse gas emissions, for instance, contribute to climate change and increase...
USDA Approves First Genetically-Modified Purple Tomato
Norfolk Plant Sciences is responsible for this genetically modified tomato. While most probably assumed that the tomato would never make its way onto store shelves, we were wronger than we realize. This may be surprising to some but the taste of these tomatoes is actually the exact same as the...
Additional £400,000 funding approved for Jersey's dairy sector
Jersey's government has approved £400,000 of "urgent support" for the island's dairy sector. It said due to "extreme weather" during the summer dairy farmers were facing unprecedented costs and other global issues were affecting supply chains. Funds will be used as an "interim measure" to manage the rising cost...
Government review of ELMS farming subsidies stokes anger
A major overhaul of farm subsidies that rewards landowners in England for their environmental work is in doubt after the government signalled a review. Environmental groups and some farmers worry the government could water down the overhaul, known as environmental land management schemes (ELMS), but the NFU farm union had requested a delay.
Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?
The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
New Purple Tomato Gets Green Light From USDA
Tomatoes come in a lot of different shades and hues: red, sure, but also orange, yellow, green … Now a brand-new genetically modified purple tomato is one step closer to market. And it has been developed with the aim to be not just good looking, but also good for you.
One of the new construction projects in Proposition A on the TCISD Bond Election is a new Agriculture Barn.
One of the new construction projects in Proposition A on the TCISD Bond Election is a new Agriculture Barn. A new Ag Barn can be built at the existing site of the current facility for a cost of $7 million. The existing facility does not have adequate facilities to accommodate the number of students who would like to participate in the programs that utilize the Ag Barn.
American Farmland Trust leads group in effort
American Farmland Trust and partner organizations are being awarded a $30-million grant from the USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities to spearhead an effort to transition the U.S. Beef Supply Chain to carbon neutral. The eight-state project will amplify production of climate-smart beef by expanding market drivers, grassroots support networks and early adopter mentors, while also providing technical assistance for the adoption of climate-smart grazing practices to substantially reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.
Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid Plans Organized Farmers March in Washington in 2023
Before Farm Aid pulled off its annual benefit concert in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sept. 24, featuring performances by Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Farm Aid co-founders John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson, board members Dave Matthews, Margo Price and more, the organization revealed its plan for “a major farmer mobilization” in Washington D.C. in March 2023 to advocate for federal support of climate resilient agriculture.
Crop conditions steady as harvest begins
With the state’s corn harvest underway, about 64% of the crop is rated good or excellent, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday. That’s better than what the state’s corn was rated last year at this time — when it was 58% good or excellent — but the USDA predicts average yields to be slightly lower this year.
USDA Crop progress report | September 26, 2022
Twelve percent of the U.S. corn crop has been harvested, just behind the five-year average of 14%. Read the full article here.
