ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IN

Guy steals utility vehicles in Northwest Indiana, gets caught when police use GPS to track them down

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Mike baker
2d ago

everyone has a camera on the front their house n the government has a eye in the sky bein a thief it's getting harder

Reply
13
Related
The Record North Shore

18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow

A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Indiana State Police squad car sideswiped by tanker truck

CHICAGO - An Indiana State Police trooper was injured when her squad car was sideswiped by a tanker truck early Monday morning. About 5 a.m., Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was investigating a crash involving a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 65 near mile-marker 224.3, Indiana State Police said in a statement. Bilthuis...
GRIFFITH, IN
fox32chicago.com

3 teens charged after 6-year-old grazed by bullet in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - Three teens were charged after a boy was grazed by a bullet in Joliet Sunday afternoon. At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old boy,...
JOLIET, IL
wbiw.com

Vehicle pursuit lands Crown Point man in jail

PORTER CO. – On Friday, September 23, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Trooper Baumeister was patrolling the I-94 westbound lanes near the Portage exit, when he observed a red Chevrolet Camaro aggressively driving. The driver was unsafely weaving in and out of traffic as well as speeding. Trp. Baumeister attempted...
CROWN POINT, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, IN
Lowell, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, IN
Lake County, IN
Crime & Safety
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Fair Oaks, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
BREMEN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash

(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

3 suspects wanted by Chicago police for attacking, robbing CTA rider

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three male suspects who attacked a CTA passenger before taking the victim's bicycle and throwing it in front of an oncoming train. According to police, on Sept. 17 around 9:21 p.m., the three suspects approached the victim on a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Indiana#Gps#Police#Property Crime#The Sheriff S Office#A Newton County Sheriff
fox32chicago.com

Man wanted for stealing items from CTA booth: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole items from a CTA booth. According to police, on Aug. 23 around 10:30 p.m., a CTA employee at the Blue Line Homan/Kedzie stop went to assist a victim of a strong-armed robbery that had just taken place.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox32chicago.com

3 in custody after gunman robs business in the Loop

CHICAGO - Three people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a business in the Loop. A 26-year-old man was working inside a business at 2:28 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark Street when a gunman entered, pointed a firearm at him and demanded money from the register, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

No Arrest Made in Gippers Double Homicide

Two men from Joliet were shot and killed in an outside pavilion area at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said 33-year-old Darius Travis and 25-year-old Dameonta Terry-Travis were pronounced...
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 55, shot while riding bike in Avalon Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding his bicycle Monday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 55-year-old was biking southbound around 11:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the calf, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Workers trapped in elevator on silo rescued in South Deering

CHICAGO - Two workers were briefly trapped on a silo high above ground Tuesday morning in South Deering. The workers were reportedly trapped in an exterior elevator of the silo located at 2150 East 130 Street, Chicago fire officials said in a tweet Tuesday morning. The elevator became stuck approximately...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy