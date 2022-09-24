Guy steals utility vehicles in Northwest Indiana, gets caught when police use GPS to track them down

Read full article on original website
Mike baker
2d ago
everyone has a camera on the front their house n the government has a eye in the sky bein a thief it's getting harder
18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow
A complicated, tragic story keeps getting more complicated. Local authorities on Sept. 20 charged Jacob Firestone, 18, with obstructing justice after he attempted to conceal evidence related to the death of 45-year-old Matthew Ascaridis, of Highland Park, on Saturday, Sept. 17, on Fort Sheridan Beach. According to previous Record reporting, Ascaridis reportedly lived near the […] The post 18-year-old involved in deadly fight at Fort Sheridan Beach reportedly tried to hide cellphone and wheelbarrow appeared first on The Record.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana State Police squad car sideswiped by tanker truck
CHICAGO - An Indiana State Police trooper was injured when her squad car was sideswiped by a tanker truck early Monday morning. About 5 a.m., Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was investigating a crash involving a semi-truck on northbound Interstate 65 near mile-marker 224.3, Indiana State Police said in a statement. Bilthuis...
fox32chicago.com
3 teens charged after 6-year-old grazed by bullet in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - Three teens were charged after a boy was grazed by a bullet in Joliet Sunday afternoon. At about 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 6-year-old boy,...
wbiw.com
Vehicle pursuit lands Crown Point man in jail
PORTER CO. – On Friday, September 23, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Trooper Baumeister was patrolling the I-94 westbound lanes near the Portage exit, when he observed a red Chevrolet Camaro aggressively driving. The driver was unsafely weaving in and out of traffic as well as speeding. Trp. Baumeister attempted...
abc57.com
Man arrested for cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man was arrested for cocaine possession and driving while intoxicated during an investigation into a crash on Saturday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 for a crash involving...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash
(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects wanted by Chicago police for attacking, robbing CTA rider
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three male suspects who attacked a CTA passenger before taking the victim's bicycle and throwing it in front of an oncoming train. According to police, on Sept. 17 around 9:21 p.m., the three suspects approached the victim on a...
Unidentified body found floating in Lake Michigan near Indiana border
MICHIANA, Mich. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Michigan Monday. Police were called to the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in the Village of Michiana, a town near the Indiana border, around noon. There, they found the body of a white or light-skinned...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop is 'no longer a member of the department' days after being wounded in NW Side road rage shooting
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop who was wounded in an apparent road rage shooting last week in Irving Park "is no longer a member of the department," a police spokesman said Monday. The ex-cop, a 27-year-old woman, "was a probationary police officer at the time and we do not...
fox32chicago.com
Man wanted for stealing items from CTA booth: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole items from a CTA booth. According to police, on Aug. 23 around 10:30 p.m., a CTA employee at the Blue Line Homan/Kedzie stop went to assist a victim of a strong-armed robbery that had just taken place.
Chicago shooting: Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Armed man in Florida claims 'I'm from Chicago, bro' — then leaves store when this happens
Escambia County, Fla. - A man casually carrying a shotgun and claiming to be from Chicago walked into a Florida convenience store during an attempted robbery but walked out when a clerk displayed his own weapon, authorities said. Rakim Stephen Tate, 32, made a bad decision that "became a worse...
fox32chicago.com
Person shot by Chicago police after breaking into CPD facility through fire escape
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old Waukegan man was shot by police Monday after using a fire escape to gain entry to a Chicago police facility in Homan Square, then grabbing at least twos gun he found and aiming them at officers, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the shooting...
fox32chicago.com
3 in custody after gunman robs business in the Loop
CHICAGO - Three people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a business in the Loop. A 26-year-old man was working inside a business at 2:28 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark Street when a gunman entered, pointed a firearm at him and demanded money from the register, police said.
wcsjnews.com
No Arrest Made in Gippers Double Homicide
Two men from Joliet were shot and killed in an outside pavilion area at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24th. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said 33-year-old Darius Travis and 25-year-old Dameonta Terry-Travis were pronounced...
Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
fox32chicago.com
Road rage lawsuit: Victim sues person who allegedly shot her on I-57
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Aaliyah Ivory was shot on Interstate 57 in the south suburbs in July. Now, she is suing the person who allegedly shot her. On July 16, Ivory says she was trying to merge in traffic, but a driver in another car wouldn't let her in. She...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 55, shot while riding bike in Avalon Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding his bicycle Monday night in the Avalon Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 55-year-old was biking southbound around 11:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the calf, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man used Snapchat to lure victim to South Side alley, where he killed him: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man used the social media app Snapchat to lure an acquaintance in April to a South Side alley, where he fatally shot the acquaintance, prosecutors said. Malik Wilson fired twice, causing Giovanny C. Alvarado to fall to the ground the afternoon of April 24, Cook County prosecutors said Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Workers trapped in elevator on silo rescued in South Deering
CHICAGO - Two workers were briefly trapped on a silo high above ground Tuesday morning in South Deering. The workers were reportedly trapped in an exterior elevator of the silo located at 2150 East 130 Street, Chicago fire officials said in a tweet Tuesday morning. The elevator became stuck approximately...
