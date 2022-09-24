Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Related
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
Divisional changeup powering Oak Knoll girls soccer, state’s leading scorer
The ball slid across the grass at Oak Knoll as the last few seconds of a 4-0 win ran off on Monday. And, at that time, the game might as well have been over with no real motivation to put forth anymore energy. But that’s not how sophomore Riley Cross...
Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including...
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Sept. 27
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, SEPT, 27. NOTE: Stats are gathered from information submitted by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if any stats are incorrect, ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played through Sept. 26.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’
Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
Football: Londergan’s 4 TD passes lift No. 15 Seton Hall Prep over No. 8 Irvington
There were numerous possibilities as to how Saturday afternoon’s Essex County showdown between Seton Hall Prep and Irvington would go. But with Irvington featuring two defensive backs committed to Power Five schools, expecting four touchdown passes from Liam Londergan is not what most had in mind. Yet that’s exactly...
RELATED PEOPLE
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
Undefeated field hockey teams after 2-plus weeks of play
We’re almost 20 days into the season and there are still some teams that have yet to taste defeat. We take a look at all of those teams and how they’re still standing.
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Which Scarlet Knights could burn redshirt vs. Ohio State?
The 2022 season has reached its fifth week, meaning many redshirts will be burned this weekend. At Rutgers, there are 24 redshirt-eligible players who have four appearances under their belt through the first four week of the campaigns, meaning an appearance against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday burns their redshirt for the year.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After year of taunts and insults, Nets’ star Ben Simmons is ready to start the season, says ‘Big 3′ looks ‘incredible’
Due to a combination back problems and mental health issues, Ben Simmons didn’t play a single NBA game last season and ended up as the butt of jokes -- and harsh criticism -- around the NBA. “Ben Simmons might be the weakest, most pathetic excuse for a professional athlete...
Devils’ Nico Hischier will undergo tests Tuesday after exiting 1st preseason game vs. Canadiens due to cramping
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
Jackals Shift to Hinchliffe, Plan to Bring Baseball Back To Paterson
Hinchliffe Stadium, a former Negro Leagues ballpark, will have new life next season.Dan Schlossberg, IBWAA. The last bastion of Negro Leagues baseball will return to life next spring as the new home of the Jersey Jackals.
Miguel Andujar speaks out on Yankees, fresh start before Pirates debut
TORONTO — Finally out of his Yankees misery, Miguel Andujar resisted taking parting shots before his first game with the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no griping about not getting regular at-bats year after year even though he put up sensational numbers as a rookie in 2018, no venting about the Yankees ignoring his requests for a trade for two years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Markieff Morris says the Nets were ‘soft’ last season and this year they need to ‘knock somebody on the ground, kick them in their ass’
Markieff Morris says the Nets were “soft” last season and he’s here to make sure they won’t be this year. “Yeah, I agree with what [Kevin Durant] said,” Morris said Tuesday at Nets training camp. “They were soft, just point-blank period. When we played up against them, they were soft. Just go right in their chest. That’s what we did.”
How did Yankees’ castoff Miguel Andujar do in debut with Pirates?
When the Yankees released Miguel Andujar last week, the debate raged among fans: Were the Yankees correct in dumping the utility player because he had failed to live up to expectations? Or did Andujar fail to live up to expectations because he wasn’t given enough chances?. The Pirates want...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: The Lomo Truck, Garfield, NJ
The Lomo Truck, the popular Peruvian restaurant, has expanded with a new location in Garfield. This is their fourth location, with spots already in Jersey City, Passaic and Woodland Park. The menu (View Site) of Peruvian cuisine includes appetizers, entrees, and desserts served for lunch and dinner. All dishes are...
How to watch New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils (9/27/22) | FREE live stream, time, TV, ticket info for Devils preseason game
The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders in a preseason game on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 (9/27/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Local cord-cutting fans can watch every Devils game on MSG or MSGSN –– including Tuesday’s vs. the Islanders –– via a subscription to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which have free trials. If you choose DirecTV Stream, the “choice package” ($89.99/mo.) carries MSG Network. If you want a new TV provider, Verizon Fios and DIRECTV both carry MSG Network. Out-of-market fans can watch the game via ESPN+.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0