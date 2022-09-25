Man charged with murder in connection with South Street shooting

Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on South Street early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 400 block of South Street in the city's Queen Village section.

Police say an argument led to the shooting of a 35-year-old man.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, identified by police as 28-year-old Quadare Lane, was arrested at 5th and Lombard streets. A .40 caliber pistol, loaded with one live .40 caliber round was recovered.

Lane is facing murder charges and other related offenses.

The victim has not been identified.