ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man charged with murder in connection with South Street shooting

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztUC4_0i90QxY900

Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on South Street early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 400 block of South Street in the city's Queen Village section.

Police say an argument led to the shooting of a 35-year-old man.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, identified by police as 28-year-old Quadare Lane, was arrested at 5th and Lombard streets. A .40 caliber pistol, loaded with one live .40 caliber round was recovered.

Lane is facing murder charges and other related offenses.

The victim has not been identified.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Video shows moments surrounding deadly shooting on South Street

A man was killed on South Street in Philadelphia when an argument escalated to gunfire over the weekend. The suspected shooter was later arrested with what police believe was the murder weapon still in his possession. A video from a witness captured the moments surrounding the deadly gunfire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home

Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#South Street#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Teenager Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

Police are investigating a double-shooting in which one person was killed. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Atlantic City police responded to 1009 Pacific Avenue for reports of two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were provided medical treatment and transported to the emergency room. One of the men, Malae Johnson, 19, of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
morethanthecurve.com

Police in Upper Moreland arrest suspects believed to be part of organized theft ring that focus on Lowes stores. Store in Plymouth Meeting most recent target

The Upper Moreland Police Department announced this week that its detectives, in partnership with Montgomery County Detectives and the Philadelphia Police Department, have arrested two suspects believed to be part of an organized retail theft ring that targeted area Lowes stores. According to police, the group is known to use U-Haul trucks to load large items when committing the thefts, most recently from the Plymouth Meeting location at the Metroplex.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Name Suspect In Jewelry Store Robbery, Owner Beaten With Hammer, Pistol-Whipped

Just after 10:40 on Thursday, September 15, 2022 Wilmington Police were dispatched to 109 W 9th Street, the Solid Gold Jewelers, for reports of a robbery in progress. When officers arrived on scene they found the owner badly beaten. Wilmington Police did not release details of the robbery at the time. The son of the owner recently reached out on social media trying to bring awareness to the incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say

A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near Atlantic City market, police say

One person died and another was injured Sunday after they were shot near an Atlantic City market, authorities announced Monday afternoon. Police were called 1009 Pacific Avenue, which is listed online as the Pacific Food Market, for a report of a shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department. It was unclear if the men were shot inside or outside the business, which could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy