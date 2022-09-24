Read full article on original website
Lee Vertis Brown
2d ago
God Bless You All!!! Who wants to hear about these Billions of Dollars when most of us are not seeing a Penny of it? Here we are in the State of GA., and a lot of us cannot; I mean cannot even get Money for FOOD. Come On Now! Come On Now! Where's the Money? Where's the Money? Yes "GAS" went down but not FOOD though! We are Struggling and a lot of us need Assistance ASAP. Thanks
Reply
3
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%
ATLANTA — State regulators begin hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.'s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years, setting up clashes over how much profit the utility should earn, how much solar panel owners should be paid and how rates should be structured. The five...
'It would be game over': Georgia farmers anxious, concerned about damage from another hurricane
OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Lots of Central Georgians are anxiously watching the forecast for Hurricane Ian, including farmers. Some say they're still hurting from Hurricane Michael in 2018. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited a couple to see how they were affected then, and what another hurricane could mean for them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I follow polls. I study polls. I look to polls for insight into how people outside my immediate circle might be thinking about things. But no, I do not trust polls. If you trust something you put faith in it. Trust implies a readiness to make decisions based on what those polls tell you, and […] The post National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
County officials argued they didn't intentionally discriminate against Lange because she was transgender, but rather were trying to keep health insurance costs low.
CBS 46
Red Cross and Salvation Army ready teams to send to Florida and southern Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are on the front lines of helping those in need when disaster strikes. Both agencies are preparing for every possible scenario as Hurricane Ian eyes Florida. “Just really been on a planning timeline the four or five days,”...
Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
Georgia Power's 2.7 million customers would start paying much more on their monthly power bills starting next year if the utility's proposed rate increase is approved.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2. What impacts will Georgia see?
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm in the Caribbean Monday afternoon, and the storm will continue to strengthen quickly over the next 24 to 48 hours. The storm is projected to become to a powerful Category 4 storm before approaching Florida. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist...
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the money, with the state is saying more […]
Here's how Hurricane Ian could impact north Georgia later this week | Timeline and forecast
ATLANTA — Ian strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon. It is now producing winds of 105 mph with 125 mph gusts. It has undergone rapid intensification - increasing winds from 60 mph to 105 mph in just the last 24 hours. A landfall along western Cuba is...
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Georgia
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Steps made in Georgia’s fight for medical marijuana
Wednesday, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission granted the first two of an approved six medical marijuana production licenses to Botanical Sciences and Trulieve Georgia. These licenses do not allow the companies to sell marijuana in plant form, but medical marijuana oil. The oil cannot contain more than 5% THC, the compound that gets users high.
'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany Herald
Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
WMAZ
'People need this': Thousands of Georgians await one-time cash assistance payment
MACON, Ga. — More cash relief is on the way to some Georgians. In August, Governor Brian Kemp allocated more than 1 billion dollars to department of human services and those $350 cash assistance payments began going out this week. "The water bill has gone up; your lights went...
WMAZ
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
Georgia cash assistance isn't actually cash... and it's causing headaches for some
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp promised a one-time $350 payment to vulnerable Georgians to help them offset some negative COVID-19 costs and to cope with high inflation rates. People enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF programs started receiving the money. However, some are having trouble accessing the money and/or spending it.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 4