Did Marlins just pave way for Don Mattingly to come home to Yankees?
The Miami Marlins and Don Mattingly have agreed this will be his last season as manager of the team. Come home to the Bronx, Don. The Yankees need you. After seven years managing the Miami Marlins, Don Mattingly is going to be moving on. On Sunday morning, Craig Mish and...
theScore
Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff
Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez starting for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox will start Romy Gonzalez at second base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez will bat eighth and start at second base for Sunday's game against the Tigers while Josh Harrison takes a seat. Gonzalez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
Yardbarker
Royals pull off miraculous victory not seen in over 800 baseball games vs. Mariners
The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.
Report: Yankees Thinking About Dumping Aroldis Chapman Before Postseason
New York is reportedly considering a scenario where they designate Aroldis Chapman for assignment before the end of the season
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
numberfire.com
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
FOX Sports
Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race
DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa health news
It has been a disappointing year for the Chicago White Sox after coming into the season as the favorite to win the AL Central division. Things got even worse on Saturday after some unfortunate news emerged regarding White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The team released a statement prior to...
Yardbarker
Mariners Fans Have A Right To Be Furious After Sunday
Fans of the Seattle Mariners might need a hug this morning. After jumping out to an 11-2 lead on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Royals began to chip away, and with an 11 spot in the bottom of the sixth, Kansas City took the lead and held on for a 13-12 victory.
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is being replaced at second base by Tommy Edman versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 431 plate appearances this season, Donovan has a .280 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Olivares is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Michael Massey in lineup Sunday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Massey is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Ryan O'Hearn and Hunter Dozier are also joining the lineup. Our models project Massey for...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Raleigh for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.4 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
