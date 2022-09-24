Read full article on original website
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
The silver lining with Aaron Hicks’ awful season with 2022 Yankees
During one of the New York Yankees-Milwaukee Brewers games over the weekend, I found myself watching a familiar scenario. Aaron Hicks was at the plate. He fell behind in the count 1-2 to Brewers pitcher Jason Alexander. But Hicks stood strong. He let a pitch go for ball two. Then...
Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase
Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
Alex Verdugo’s comments prove Gerrit Cole’s outbursts make mockery of Yankees
In the end, the joke is actually on Alex Verdugo. He’s an average Major League Baseball player on a below-average team that’s set to finish under .500 and miss the playoffs. But the New York Yankees don’t need to expose themselves to the point where the young Red Sox slugger has any right to direct a disparaging comment their way.
LOOK: Harrison Bader makes 'elite' sparkling defensive play in Yankees' win
“That’s a great play to make. There’s a short list of people making that – getting that read, getting that jump and diving straight forward head first. That’s an elite play he made,” manager Aaron Boone said of Bader’s catch.
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Aaron Judge's quest to break record sells out crowds at Yankee Stadium
Yankees fans will have to wait another day to see baseball history. Aaron Judge remains at 60 home runs this season, but as CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, his quest to get to 61 is selling out crowds in the Bronx.
Yankees-Red Sox Apple TV broadcast littered with laughable errors
After several days of consternation over who was going to be calling the New York Yankees’ Friday Night clash against the Boston Red Sox in the middle of Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 62 home runs, the broadcast went down on Apple TV+ without a hitch — at least in terms of the technical and production aspects.
MLB exec thinks 2 Yankees will benefit most from 2022 rule changes
The grand game of baseball’s going to look a little bit different in 2022 — well, not so much if you’re a minor-league connoisseur or spend most your time watching Rickey Henderson highlights, but there’ll be an adjustment for some of us. The Yankees stand to be affected significantly, in different ways according to each individual rule change.
Yankees 7, Red Sox 5: No 61, but the magic number is three
Well, it didn’t come today either. Aaron Judge actually saw more pitches in the zone today than it feels like he had in a while, he had an at-bat stolen by a terrible umpire call, but at the end, he finished the game still on 60 home runs. However, that was pretty much the worst news of the day, as Domingo Germán did his job, three Yankees went deep, and New York topped the Red Sox 7-5.
Mets' Starling Marte to 'continue baseball activities as tolerated'
The Mets issued an official statement on Starling Marte’s fractured right middle finger, saying that a recent CT scan “showed improved healing,” and that the center fielder “will continue baseball activities as tolerated.” This counts as good news, considering that Marte had to halt his first try at baseball activities last week, due to continued discomfort in his finger. Marte hasn’t played since his finger was hit by a Mitch Keller pitch on Sept. 6.
Judge still at 60, Red Sox still fall 7-5 to Yankees
By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the...
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
