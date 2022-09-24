Read full article on original website
theScore
Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff
Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez starting for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox will start Romy Gonzalez at second base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez will bat eighth and start at second base for Sunday's game against the Tigers while Josh Harrison takes a seat. Gonzalez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
Yardbarker
Royals pull off miraculous victory not seen in over 800 baseball games vs. Mariners
The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.
numberfire.com
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
FOX Sports
Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race
DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Chirinos for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.1...
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Raleigh for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.4 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Michael Massey in lineup Sunday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Massey is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Ryan O'Hearn and Hunter Dozier are also joining the lineup. Our models project Massey for...
numberfire.com
Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Olivares is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Austin Voth. Our models project Vazquez for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson starting Sunday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dickerson is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Dickerson for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Sergio Alcantara in lineup for Arizona on Sunday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alcantara is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Scott Alexander. Cooper Hummel is also joining the lineup. Our models project Alcantara for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs,...
numberfire.com
Jordan Groshans starting for Miami Sunday afternoon
Miami Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Groshans is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Groshans for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
