“College football, quite honestly, is better when Florida State is good.”. That’s what commentator Tim Hasselbeck had to say at the top of Saturday night’s broadcast in response to the outpouring of support and excitement that the fanbase brought to Tallahassee over the course of the weekend. After achieving the first 3-0 start since 2015, the Seminoles returned home to face off against an ACC opponent in Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time this season. Spirits in Tallahassee were high and the buzz was definitely building, but it was cautious optimism that many possessed leading up to kickoff.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO