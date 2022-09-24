Read full article on original website
Kickoff time announced for Kansas State at Iowa State
The Big 12 Conference and ESPN have announced that Kansas State's October 8 game at Iowa State will start at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU. This is the Wildcats' first game on ESPNU this season. The last time they played on the network, the Cats won 31-12 against TCU in 2021. K-State will look to end a two-game losing streak to the Cyclones as they look for their first win in Ames since 2016.
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Big 12 conference schedule released
AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 announced the league schedule for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season on Monday morning. The Cyclones’ 18-game slate begins on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Texas Tech. The conference slate also features four games that have been picked up by ESPN for national TV broadcasts. In addition, ESPN also picked up the rights to a pair of the Cyclones’ non-conference contests.
cyclonefanatic.com
Defense takes lessons learned in loss to Baylor
Iowa State’s defense watched one of its best players get ejected during the first drive of its Big 12 opening loss to No. 17 Baylor. It was the first punch to the gut the team would face, and it may have only preluded more punches to come. “When I’m...
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Matt Campbell comments on Baylor, early calls
Sept. 24, 2022: Matt Campbell stands in the endzone with his team following the loss to Baylor at home. // Photo Courtesy of Jacqueline Cordova, CycloneFanatic. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
kqradio.com
Eagle Grove homecoming game moved to Thursday
Eagle Grove’s homecoming football game against Manson-Northwest Webster has been moved to Thursday night with a 7 PM kickoff from Eagle Grove Elementary School. Eagle Grove Head Coach Logan Willard told KQWC Radio the game was moved to Thursday due to availability of officials and referees not being available on Friday night. The Eagle Grove homecoming dance has been moved to Friday night beginning at 8 PM in correspondence with Thursday’s game.
Luke Bryan Gets Booed in Iowa, Turns It Into a Joke at Blake Shelton’s Expense [Watch]
Luke Bryan has a passionate, devoted fanbase that's usually game to play along with all of his onstage hijinks, but apparently, even fans as loving as Bryan's have their limits. The country superstar issued some fighting words during a stop on his Farm Tour in Boone, Iowa, on Friday (Sept....
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
KCCI.com
Ames High School is temporarily without a pool
AMES, Iowa — Ames High School is without its pool right now. The district posted on its website earlier this week that it got a cease and desist order from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sept. 14. The district said it has no reason to believe the...
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
Where to Get the Best Cookies in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
The website Love Food recently put together a list of the 'Tastiest Cookie in Every U.S. State," and after looking through the photos, I've never wanted a cookie so bad in my life!. The photo above is a chocolate chip cookie from a place called Scenic Route Bakery in Des...
Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’
It might be weeks before agriculture experts can say with confidence how the state’s corn and soybean yields fared this year, but some of the early harvesters are relieved their yields are better than expected. “The first fields that get harvested are hardly a barometer for what things are going to look like for the […] The post Some early harvests have farmers ‘pleasantly surprised’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
bleedingheartland.com
Republicans spending big on Des Moines area legislative races
The Republican Party of Iowa has reserved more than $1.1 million in television air time for six candidates seeking Iowa legislative seats in the Des Moines metro area, and will likely spend hundreds of thousands more to promote them on television during the final stretch of the campaign. Documents filed...
KCCI.com
Wells Fargo announces three dozen layoffs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' largest private employer has announced another round of layoffs. Wells Fargo has announced that it laid off 36 workers this week. This marks the 10th round of cuts and more than 400 layoffs since April, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Earlier this month,...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Property assessment values expected to increase across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Property assessments in Polk County are expected to see a drastic increase next year. Bryon Tack, chief deputy for the Polk County Assessor's Office, said it's an increase that could also happen statewide based on the housing market the past two years. Tack said the...
