Photographer Julie Keefe explores community-building in a time of social distancing with Love Letters. One could say that Julie Keefe is no stranger to serendipitous meetings between strangers. As much as she is known as a Portland-based photographer, she is also known for getting people to talk with each other – not at or even to each other, but really with each other. Conversations inspire and shape some of her most important public art projects – even when they happen years before a project comes to fruition.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO