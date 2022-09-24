ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

royalexaminer.com

Winchester to conduct an emergency exercise on October 1st

WINCHESTER, VA – The City of Winchester public safety departments, various supporting agencies, and Winchester Public Schools will hold a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The training exercise will be held in and around John Handley High School from approximately 8 am-12 pm. This simulated scenario...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Jeffery Allen Fincham, Jr. (1986 – 2022)

Jeffery Allen Fincham, Jr., 36, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 29, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Steve Foster officiating. Inurnment will be private. Jeffery was born July 19,...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340

Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
PAGE COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 26 – 30, 2022

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

SAR conducts ceremony to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan

On September 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan on Constitution Day. The ceremony was held in Mt Hebron Cemetery at Morgan’s grave site. The Shenandoah Christian Alliance and Boy Scout Troop #5 participated along with the SAR after a program to commemorate the Constitution.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Senior Alert canceled after missing Arlington County found

UPDATE 11:48 p.m. — Police have safely located Yang and cancelled the alert. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police put out a Senior Alert for a 74-year-old man from Arlington who was missing. VSP said the Arlington County Police Department was trying to find Wei-Chi “Thomas” Yang who last was seen […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Evermade Foods to create 46 new jobs in Fauquier County

On September 26, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private labels at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, creating 46 new jobs.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

SAR gives presentation on Constitution to senior living facilities

On September 20, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, conducted two ceremonies to honor the adoption of the Constitution. These were held at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal and Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville. The ceremonies were opened with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cbs19news

Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
lafamilytravel.com

Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fredericksburg (VA)

Fredericksburg is nestled along the Atlantic Ocean on the east coast in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States. According to the 2020 US census, the city had a population of twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty-two. Fredericksburg is one of the most visited cities in Virginia and a highly family-friendly...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

