royalexaminer.com
Winchester to conduct an emergency exercise on October 1st
WINCHESTER, VA – The City of Winchester public safety departments, various supporting agencies, and Winchester Public Schools will hold a full-scale emergency exercise on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The training exercise will be held in and around John Handley High School from approximately 8 am-12 pm. This simulated scenario...
royalexaminer.com
Jeffery Allen Fincham, Jr. (1986 – 2022)
Jeffery Allen Fincham, Jr., 36, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 29, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Steve Foster officiating. Inurnment will be private. Jeffery was born July 19,...
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 26 – 30, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
royalexaminer.com
SAR conducts ceremony to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan
On September 17, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan on Constitution Day. The ceremony was held in Mt Hebron Cemetery at Morgan’s grave site. The Shenandoah Christian Alliance and Boy Scout Troop #5 participated along with the SAR after a program to commemorate the Constitution.
Senior Alert canceled after missing Arlington County found
UPDATE 11:48 p.m. — Police have safely located Yang and cancelled the alert. ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police put out a Senior Alert for a 74-year-old man from Arlington who was missing. VSP said the Arlington County Police Department was trying to find Wei-Chi “Thomas” Yang who last was seen […]
royalexaminer.com
Evermade Foods to create 46 new jobs in Fauquier County
On September 26, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private labels at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, creating 46 new jobs.
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
royalexaminer.com
SAR gives presentation on Constitution to senior living facilities
On September 20, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, conducted two ceremonies to honor the adoption of the Constitution. These were held at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal and Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville. The ceremonies were opened with an invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance.
cbs19news
Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
Metro News
Early morning townhouse fire displaces a dozen families in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — An early morning fire in Charles Town has displaced as many as a dozen families. Independent Fire Company Chief Adam Watson said the call came in just after 1 a.m. Monday to the townhouses on Mallard Court in Willowbrook Village. The fire was “showing through...
lafamilytravel.com
Unforgettable Family Trip to Harpers Ferry, West Virginia
Thomas Jefferson described it as “worth the voyage across the Atlantic.” While he was referring to the fantastic view of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers from a large shale rock formation, the same could be said about the charming town of Harpers Ferry itself. If your family includes any history buffs, nature lovers, train enthusiasts, or adventure seekers, this is a town you will want to explore.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fredericksburg (VA)
Fredericksburg is nestled along the Atlantic Ocean on the east coast in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States. According to the 2020 US census, the city had a population of twenty-seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty-two. Fredericksburg is one of the most visited cities in Virginia and a highly family-friendly...
VSP cancels alert for missing senior, man found safely
According to police, 74-year-old Wei-Chi Thomas Yang was last seen around noon on Sept. 26 on Sandalwood Court in Fairfax County. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a green sweatshirt, white sneakers and glasses.
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Laura: Enjoy a Loop Hike Around a Pristine Lake Near Bryce Resort
In Virginia’s Shenandoah County, 44-acre Lake Laura is a dream and it’s the perfect destination for an easy-going walk on a Saturday morning. You are reading: Hikes near basye va | Lake Laura: Enjoy a Loop Hike Around a Pristine Lake Near Bryce Resort. This dam-fed lake in...
Chesterfield man charged with murder in connection to death of Richmond woman
Police said they have arrested a man in Orange County and charged him with first degree murder in connection to the death of a 30-year-old woman on Saturday.
mocoshow.com
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
