New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
NEW YORK -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still searching for his 61st home run of the season. Saturday afternoon, Judge went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk in his team's win over the rival Boston Red Sox (NYY 7, BOS 5). Judge is 3 for 13 with five walks and six strikeouts in four games since hitting his 60th home run on Tuesday.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-out RBI single in the 10th inning, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Monday. The hit off Clarke Schmidt (5-5) scored automatic runner Cavan Biggio from second base after right fielder Aaron Judge had prolonged the inning with a catch at the right field wall.
