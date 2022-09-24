Read full article on original website
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Jets inactives: Germaine Pratt, Jackson Carman out; La’el Collins in
The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3. For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today. As expected, Pratt is out after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report. It’s why the Bengals called Keandre Jones up from the practice squad on Saturday.
Tomlin, Steelers in no mood to panic as offense sputters
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There are plenty of people concerned with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, including a significant chunk of the players whose job it is to make it go. Don’t count coach Mike Tomlin among them. While Tomlin is hardly pleased with what he’s seen in general from...
Ravens Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup
The Ravens edged up in the various Week 4 Power Rankings coming off a victory over the New England Patriots. Here's the Roundup.
Report: Steelers Add Jordan Berry After Pressley Harvin Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury at punter.
Yardbarker
Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Is Playing Exceptional Football In 2022 And Sits Atop The NFL Sack Leaders
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled to start the 2022 season. The offense has been lethargic and while Mike Tomlin remains committed to Mitch Trubisky , the fans and media are firmly committed to a quarterback controversy. The biggest question around the Steelers is when will Kenny Pickett take over the offense, followed by can they win a game without T.J. Watt in the lineup?
Yardbarker
Giants Elevate DL Henry Mondeaux & CB Fabian Moreau
Both will return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers after the game. Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus. He was testing the...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones has 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain
The latest update on Mac Jones' ankle injury is not encouraging for the New England Patriots. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Patriots quarterback suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Jones will get a second opinion soon.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 27, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and OT Ty Nsekhe. Panthers promoted DT Daviyon Nixon to their 53 man roster. Bengals DT DJ Reader to miss extended time with a knee injury. Houston Texans. Texans worked out DB Brady Breeze, DB Bubba Bolden, DE Sam Kamara, DB Troy Pride, DE...
Broncos elevate 2 practice squad players to game day roster for Week 3
The Denver Broncos have elevated two players from the practice squad to the game day roster for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. Denver elevated defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and wide receiver Kendall Hinton, the team announced. Players on the practice squad can be elevated to the game day roster up to three times per season without having to clear waivers to return to the practice squad after the game.
Yardbarker
Panthers Waive LB Arron Mosby
Carolina had signed the rookie from the practice squad to the active roster last week. However, he was inactive for Week 3 against the Saints. Mosby, 6-4 and 246 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in May following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
