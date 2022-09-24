Read full article on original website
Serena Williams’ dad King Richard loses her childhood home after his crazy five-year legal battle with ex
"KING Richard" has given up in his five-year legal battle to keep hold of the childhood home where legendary tennis daughters Venus and Serena Williams grew up, The U.S. Sun can reveal. The four-bedroom property, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been in the family name for 27 years since...
Serena Williams says she once ghosted someone during their date by going to bathroom and never returning
Serena Williams didn’t always have a good return. The tennis mega-superstar who just retired last week after winning not one, not two, not three, but 23 Grand Slam singles titles, admitted to Jimmy Fallon that she once double faulted on a date. The now married net-minder was of course...
Serena Williams Tells Bradley Cooper She "Definitely Can Still Come Back" to Tennis
Watch: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Loss: Oprah, Tiger Woods & More React. Tennis' G.O.A.T. may not be gone forever. Serena Williams may have recently retired from the sport, but the athlete admitted she's not opposed to returning at some time in the future. "I feel like if I want to...
Serena Williams’ Cutest Moments With Her and Alexis Ohanian’s Daughter Olympia: Pics
The perfect pair! Serena Williams welcomed her and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter, Olympia, in September 2017 — and the little one is her mini-me. While she loves sharing her moments with the toddler, the professional tennis player wrote via Instagram in February 2020 that “working and being a mom is not easy.” The athlete explained at the time: […]
Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bündchen Said She and Leonardo DiCaprio Were Still Close After Breakup Despite Ignoring Each Other at Events
Amid reports of marital troubles with Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's relationship with her former beau Leonardo DiCaprio has made headlines again.
Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors
Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
Jennifer Hudson Said She Forgave the Person Responsible for Her Family’s Tragedy
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby
Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Break up as Ex Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Wedding to Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that while they have split, they remain on good terms. The breakup news comes shortly after Rodriguez's ex, Jennifer Lopez, tied the knot with Ben Affleck. It seems as though Rodriguez and Padgett's split was...
How Much Older Is Jennifer Garner Than Her Boyfriend John Miller?
Find out what the age gap is between '13 Going on 30' actress Jennifer Garner and her beau John C. Miller.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody
Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Why ‘DWTS’ Season 31 Competitor Joseph Baena Doesn’t Use His Famous Father’s Last Name
Joseph Baena didn't know who his father was until eighth grade — find out why he didn't take Arnold Schwarzenegger's last name.
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About What Weight Gain Means In Hollywood, And How She Broke Her Own Negative Self-Talk Cycle
The always-honest Kelly Clarkson got real on her talk show about weight gain and what it means in Hollywood.
