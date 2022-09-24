Read full article on original website
Related
toofab.com
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
EW.com
Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer
Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix’s racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)
I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
‘The Mother': Watch Jennifer Lopez Turn Into a Mama Bear to Protect Her Child (Video)
Jennifer Lopez buffs up, throws on fatigues and gets out the ammo to keep her daughter safe in the new Netflix film, “The Mother.”. “The Mother,” tells the story of a female assassin (Lopez), who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men.
Charlize Theron Recalls Having 'No Control' Over Her Costumes in Early Acting Days
Charlize Theron is opening up about a "belittling" experience from the beginning of her acting career, when she said she felt a male director wanted her to look more "f---able" on set. Theron, 47, explained in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that directors giving her no control over what she'd...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller
Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in...
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
‘Top Gun’ Star Lewis Pullman Calls Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Great Leaders, Details Dad Bill Pullman’s ‘Incredible Insight’
Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. “Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition #NextGen Young Hollywood event that took place on September 11. “You could sit there and try and imagine what the best cinematic leader would look like, who would be best to be behind the wheel of a vessel like this, and you wouldn’t be able to really conjure up exactly what shoes he filled.”
The Trailer For "The Last Of Us" Just Dropped, And I'm Already In A Puddle Of Tears
The series is set to premiere on HBO Max in 2023.
International Business Times
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ official title, new cast members, and more for the Netflix movie
The Beverly Hills Cop franchise is one of the most iconic movie franchises in history. And, ever since Beverly Hills Cop III landed in 1994, fans have been eager for a sequel movie. And now it has been announced that the long-anticipated 4th Beverly Hills Cop movie will be made...
SFGate
‘The End Is Near’: Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Out With a Bang in Final ‘Halloween Ends’ Trailer
Jamie Lee Curtis has one more round of full-force fighting in her to bring Laurie Strode to life in Halloween Ends, the final installment of the decades-old franchise. Ahead of the film’s release on Oct. 14 via Universal Pictures, one last trailer has been shared to preview the incoming cataclysmic conclusion as Curtis prepares to retire the iconic final girl for good.
Comments / 0