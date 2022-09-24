CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A large pile of what some describe as toxic dirty in a Camden neighborhood is leading the city to finally take action. The massive pile of hazardous dirt is one step closer to being cleared up after the City of Camden announced they're taking over the property on 7th and Chestnut Streets. "We've been working diligently every week," Mayor Victor Carstarphen said, "working in the court systems to figure out how we're going to take care of this matter. The bottom line with all of this is Camden is not a dumping ground."On Monday, city and federal...

