'It's not normal': Puerto Ricans are still without power nearly a week after Hurricane Fiona and LUMA, the island's electric supplier, has given few answers, report says

Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo

Many people in Puerto Rico are still without power, nearly a week after Hurricane Fiona.

Officials and residents are calling on the island's electrical supplier to address the issue.

The deadly hurricane resulted in devastating floods and left many residents without homes.

People in Puerto Rico are still grappling with no power, days after Hurricane Fiona first hit the US territory.

The island's electric supplier has yet to restore power following the category 1 storm that struck Puerto Rico last weekend , where the island experienced catastrophic flooding, according to the Associated Press.

"It's not normal," University of Puerto Rico electrical engineering professor Marcel Castro-Sitiriche, told the outlet, regarding the Electric Power Authority and LUMA's timing. "They have not given a convincing explanation of what the problem is."

According to the report, Castro-Sitiriche noted that more residents should be connected to solar power, adding: "It is a shame that the government has not done that to save lives. "Additionally, the storm has also left many without water.

"We woke up without water. Most people don't have electricity, but thankfully I have solar panels. There's long lines for gas to power generators," Ruth Santiago, an environmental lawyer, and advocate told Insider's Paola Rosa-Aquino.

Many city and town officials are demanding answers on why this issue has not been addressed, with some calling it "unacceptable."

One Hormigueros resident, Elizabeth González, slammed the island's power grid — which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017 . According to the report, she had to toss out meat and is dealing with trying to get more gas for her generator.

"It's useless, as simple as that," González, whose husband is battling cancer, told the AP. "If a hurricane comes, if rain comes, or a little gust of wind, the power quickly goes out."