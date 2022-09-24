ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Take time to Smile: Man wins lottery twice in Council Bluffs

 2 days ago
You know how they say that lightning can't strike the same place twice? Well, you can certainly strike a lottery jackpot at the same place twice.

A local man bought two winning scratch-offs from the super convenience store in Council Bluffs within a few months of each other.

He got a $5 scratch-off in June and won $50,000.

This week he played a $10 scratch-off and won again. This time he won $100,000.

