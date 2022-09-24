VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market

CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year.

The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week.

VooDoo is targeting a December opening, says Brandon Shively, franchisee.

He says the goal is to open five VooDoo locations in the Charlotte market, before expanding the brand throughout the Carolinas.

