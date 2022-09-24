Read full article on original website
Floridians receive more bad news on insurance as hurricane threat looms
With a potentially powerful hurricane about to make landfall in the Sunshine State, Floridians have received some sobering news. Residents of Florida now have the highest property-insurance rates in the nation. The Insurance Information Institute reports the average premium in Florida is $4,231 — nearly triple the U.S. average of $1,544.
State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis has amended an executive order issued Friday and is now declaring a State of Emergency in all 67 counties in Florida – including The Villages. “I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” the governor said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
DeSantis wrong to use Floridians’ money for political stunt
First, I am a lifelong Republican, not a “left wing radical.” Gov. DeSantis’ stunt on migration is obviously a political move, not just for his Floria governor campaign but for his presidential aspirations. He should not be using Florida taxpayer’s dollars to pay for this. It...
National Hurricane Center warns Ian could hit as Category 3 hurricane
The National Hurricane Center is warning that Ian could hit Florida as a Category 3 hurricane. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties in Florida ahead of the storm’s anticipated arrival. “Ian is expected to remain a major hurricane when it moves generally...
