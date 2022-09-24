ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Beyond the bars: New program uses shelter dogs to help break cycle of incarceration

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45za8u_0i90LfEK00

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A new program is using shelter dogs to help break the cycle of incarceration and rehabilitate local convicts.

Six men graduated from the program on Thursday.

Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway spoke with participants who shared how the program is making a difference in their lives.

“It’s a good feeling — a lot of weight off my shoulders now, I can get my life back, and I’m glad to put this behind me,” Raynell Keith, a graduate of the program, said.

Raynell Keith is one of six graduates in the “Canine Cellmates Beyond the Bars” program.

“Dogs are good stress relievers. I had fun training, learning,” Keith said.,

The new program in Fulton County uses shelter dogs to break the cycle of incarceration.

In this program, inmates learn how to care for dogs to get them ready for adoption, conflict resolution, parenting skills and financial literacy. Once the inmates complete the program, they have a final hearing, and their charges are dropped.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“If people do not have opportunities there gonna go back to a life of crime and some we take a risk on some men, that some in society say no and throw them away, but an in-depth interview process is done, and they get to become part of this program,” Fanni Willis, Fulton County district attorney said.

The program is year-long. Canine Cellmates Executive Director Susan Jacobs came up with the idea.

“We are back in the jail as well, so we’re running a program in two places, which is a lot, and the way this program is structured, we start a new class every quarter, so it’s a lot of juggling; a lot of moving parts,” Jacobs said.

Keith says he’s grateful for a fresh start.

“It’s a good program I recommend for anyone that’s trying to change their lives,” Keith said.

On Thursday, six men graduated from Canine Cellmates.

The program will have 12 men in the next class, which starts on Monday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Fulton County, GA
Society
Fulton County, GA
Lifestyle
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Society
Fulton County, GA
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dogs#Dog#Break The Cycle#Canine
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
WXIA 11 Alive

Catholic priest who served in Atlanta faces rape, abuse warrants for 3 different victims in California

ATLANTA — A catholic priest who once served in Atlanta is now accused of rape, with warrants out for his arrest in California. The Atlanta Archdiocese confirmed the allegations Monday. According to the Diocese of Sacramento, where the charges stem from, he left California in 2005 and served in the Atlanta area until leaving for his home diocese in Colombia in 2008.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
189K+
Followers
130K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy