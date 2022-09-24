Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida
Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
'This could be the storm that we have all feared': Florida braces for wide-scale power outages
Duke and FPL said system upgrades are expected to help in restoring power.
Charlie Crist rips Ron DeSantis insurance failures as Ian surges toward Florida
'DeSantis let these insurance companies double Floridians rates and they’re still going belly up.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
Over 41,000 New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida in 2022 After Their Governor Urged Republicans in the State To Leave
A report was published on September 20, showing that 41,885 New Yorkers have left their homes to move to Florida. The report follows analysis of data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, showing the number of New York driver's licenses that have been exchanged for Florida driver's licenses.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets
The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
Ron DeSantis Takes Action to Protect Florida Cyberspace, Universities, Real Estate From Hostile Nations
Last week, at an event in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced executive action and legislative proposals to address threats posed by the Communist Party of China and other hostile foreign powers in cyberspace, real estate, and academia. These measures will curtail the intentions of all seven countries on Florida’s list...
RELATED PEOPLE
WRAL
Duke Energy: Crews will not leave the Carolinas for Florida
Duke Energy said crews will not leave the Carolinas for Florida. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
westorlandonews.com
Demings Calls on Floridians to Finalize Emergency Plans
Orlando Representative Val Demings reminded Florida families to finalize their emergency plans in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which multiple models show making landfall in Florida later this week, potentially as a Category 4 storm. Rep. Demings chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. “I’m calling...
click orlando
6th property insurer in Florida declared insolvent
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State regulators Friday asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The Florida Department of Financial Services sought to be appointed receiver for FedNat Insurance Co.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Uhlfelder: Returning to Remove Ron, troll DeSantis
Before this year, I had never run for political office before, so I’d also never lost before. After the August primary, having done both, I was ready for a break from politics. Since 2020 when I took on Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 safety, and took to Florida beaches as the Grim Reaper, to starting the Remove Ron PC to help defeat DeSantis in the 2022 election, to running for Florida Attorney General myself, I had been so laser-focused on the things going on in our state and our country, I had neglected other parts of my life.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Biden Declines To Call Florida Gov. DeSantis As Hurricane Ian Barrels North
Hurricane Ian is set to literally swamp much of Florida’s west coast with torrential rains, triggering an emergency response from state and local authorities about flooding and wind damage. But amid what could be the worst storm the Sunshine State has faced since Hurricane Michael
News4Jax.com
Crews gather at FPL processing site in Lake City as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
LAKE CITY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian threatens to affect parts of Florida later this week, crews are forming plans of how they plan to help in the aftermath. Florida Power & Light is ready to assist different communities in the state. Hundreds of crews from 27 different states...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Florida hotels offers 'distress rates' ahead of Hurricane Ian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian nears the state of Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts said it is offering "distress rates" across some of its properties for Florida residents to have a safe and affordable place to stay as they ride out the storm. The distress rates – not...
News4Jax.com
Latest closures for parks, beaches, government offices, more as Hurricane Ian looms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be CLOSED starting Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side...
click orlando
Florida activates price gouging hotline ahead of potential storm impacts
As Florida braces for any potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9, the attorney general’s office is taking steps to protect consumers from price gouging. Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state’s price gouging hotline on Friday — 866-966-7226. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Comments / 6