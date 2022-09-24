ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wqcs.org

Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida

Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets

The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Demings Calls on Floridians to Finalize Emergency Plans

Orlando Representative Val Demings reminded Florida families to finalize their emergency plans in preparation for Hurricane Ian, which multiple models show making landfall in Florida later this week, potentially as a Category 4 storm. Rep. Demings chairs the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. "I'm calling...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

6th property insurer in Florida declared insolvent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State regulators Friday asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The Florida Department of Financial Services sought to be appointed receiver for FedNat Insurance Co.,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Uhlfelder: Returning to Remove Ron, troll DeSantis

Before this year, I had never run for political office before, so I'd also never lost before. After the August primary, having done both, I was ready for a break from politics. Since 2020 when I took on Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 safety, and took to Florida beaches as the Grim Reaper, to starting the Remove Ron PC to help defeat DeSantis in the 2022 election, to running for Florida Attorney General myself, I had been so laser-focused on the things going on in our state and our country, I had neglected other parts of my life.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Florida hotels offers 'distress rates' ahead of Hurricane Ian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian nears the state of Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts said it is offering "distress rates" across some of its properties for Florida residents to have a safe and affordable place to stay as they ride out the storm. The distress rates – not...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida activates price gouging hotline ahead of potential storm impacts

As Florida braces for any potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9, the attorney general's office is taking steps to protect consumers from price gouging. Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state's price gouging hotline on Friday — 866-966-7226. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for...
FLORIDA STATE

