Which play-in teams will advance to the Worlds 2022 group stage?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is right around the corner, with the play-in stage scheduled to start on Sept. 29 at 3pm CT. In this phase, 12 teams have been drawn into two groups of six. They will be competing against each other to determine the top four teams that will qualify for the Worlds main event group stage.
Dot Esports’ official Worlds 2022 power rankings
It’s hard to believe a whole competitive year in League of Legends has already gone by. It feels like just yesterday, teams and players were preparing for battle in the spring, and suddenly we’re back, talking about the 2022 World Championship. For 120 of the best players in the world, nine months of hard work, struggles, and triumphs have led to this moment.
Caps, Razork, and other LEC stars divulge which players and teams they want to face off against at Worlds 2022
With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship just around the corner, fans from all over the globe are preparing to support their own regional representatives as they battle against the best in the world. For European fans, Rogue, G2 Esports, Fnatic, and MAD Lions will be bringing the fiery...
The top 5 AD carries at League Worlds 2022
Each year at the League of Legends World Championship, the AD carry position always comes to the forefront of the game’s meta. It feels like at each season’s World Championship, there’s at least one ADC who emerges into a standout role for their team. From JackeyLove in 2018 to Huanfeng in 2020 and so many countless others throughout League history, AD carries have always made the World Championship their stomping ground.
Wunder criticizes Riot for not providing Fnatic with fair practice conditions ahead of Worlds 2022
It’s not looking good for Fnatic ahead of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Top laner Martin “Wunder” Nordahl Hansen has criticized the resources provided by Riot Games that he says have prevented Fnatic from practicing efficiently leading up to the tournament on Sept. 29. “We...
Ready for Worlds: LCK star locks down ranks 1 and 2 in Korean League solo queue
DWG KIA jungler Canyon has accomplished something pretty remarkable in South Korean League of Legends solo queue ladder just in time for his trip to the 2022 World Championship in North America. While 2022 has been a slight dip from dominance on the competitive stage for DWG KIA, there is...
One of the best Asian players in VALORANT becomes a free agent
Northeption’s best VALORANT player, Kim “Meteor” Tae-O, has become a restricted free agent today, days after his current organization didn’t make the Asia partnership league. Meteor has been allowed to explore his options as a result of that. The 22-year-old wants to play for Korean and...
Blacklisted: Carlos Rodriguez reportedly forced to sell G2 Esports shares by Riot
Carlos Rodriguez has been blacklisted by Riot Games and is being forced to sell his shares in G2 Esports, according to Esportmaniacos. Rodriguez recently stepped down as the CEO of G2 after he posted a video of himself partying with known misogynist and alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate. This video received backlash from the community but Rodriguez doubled down on his actions, saying that he would party with whoever he wanted. G2 released a statement a day later, saying that Rodriguez would take two months of unpaid leave. Shortly after, it was reported that G2 lost its VALORANT partnership spot in the Americas league due to the controversy, costing the organization millions. After G2 was denied VALORANT partnership, Rodriguez released a video saying that he would be stepping down as CEO.
2 burst-heavy junglers targeted with nerfs in League Patch 12.19 preview
Not many champions are being hit with the nerf bat in League of Legends Patch 12.19 in comparison to how many are being buffed. Although at least seven champions are set to see their power increase with the release of Patch 12.19 next month, just two are on the table to be directly nerfed: Master Yi and Rek’Sai.
Team Liquid releases head League coach Guilhoto after one season
Team Liquid has parted ways with its head League of Legends coach Andre Guilhoto. The seasoned League coach joined Liquid prior to the 2022 season but has departed the organization after just one season. Guilhoto has coached four teams in the LEC and LCS over the last five years, never...
Faker works his magic to steal Baron under enemy team’s noses in League’s Champions Queue
T1 players have been giving their all in the North American Champions Queue. Keria and Zeus have already climbed to the top 15 ranks on the leaderboard. Even Faker has been grinding to attain peak form before the 2022 League of Legends World Championship kicks off on Sept. 29. When...
Riot’s head of European esports denies claim that company forced former G2 owner Carlos to sell shares in team
Maximilian Peter Schmidt, Riot Games’ head of esports in Europe, has clarified that former G2 Esports owner Carlos Rodriguez was not forced to give up ownership of G2 Esports by the game developer. Esportmaniacos claimed earlier today that the former owner was forced by Riot to sell his ownership...
How to sign up for THE FINALS closed alpha
If you’re looking for a new shooter to break up the cycle of Call of Duty in your life, THE FINALS might just be for you. The game combines some traditional-looking arena-shooter mechanics with the chaos of fully-destructible environments. And the game just doesn’t allow you to destroy all the structures around you; it actively encourages you to do so.
Where’s OpTic? All the 2023 VCT landing spots for the members of the legendary NA roster
Their quest for a VALORANT world championship may have fallen short at the final hurdle, but there is no question that the 2022 VCT year belonged to OpTic Gaming. They were the only team from NA to make all three international events and the only team in the world to finish top three at said events.
How much RP do you lose when the Apex Legends ranked split changes?
The ranked split in Apex Legends every season comes with a soft ranked reset at the same time. Instead of just maintaining your rank forever, you consistently will have targets and goals to try to reach because the game will keep knocking you down every month and a half or so.
Leaked video shows the entire process behind making Pokémon TCG cards
Getting a peek behind a multi-million production line is rare, especially when it’s a look at something Pokémon-related. Thanks to PokéBeach, we now know a previously-leaked video showing how Pokémon TCG products are made is actually something that was produced internally. According to PokéBeach, TPC and...
DNF Duel is getting a big balance update, but what does that mean for DLC?
Right before Top 8 at CEOtaku, Neople and Nexon confirmed that a big update is coming to DNF Duel this December, though it won’t be the DLC content everyone has been waiting for just yet. Fighting games in the modern era of game development are almost always released with...
Brand collaborations and crossovers could come to the Overwatch franchise, VP says
Overwatch might be interested in exploring collaborations and crossovers, vice president Jon Spector told GameInformer in an interview, although only collaborations that make sense with the franchise will be considered. Overwatch is following suit with many other live-service games and is transitioning to a free-to-play model for its sequel. An...
Sam Rolph wins MTG Arena Championship 1, earns 2023 Magic World Championship invite
Alchemy and Dominaria United Limited had the opportunity to shine over the weekend with the first Arena Championship tournament that directly feeds into the 2023 Magic World Championship. Sam Rolph won the Rakdos Midrange mirror match against Keisuke Sato to win the Arena Championship 1, earning $30,000 and an invitation...
OpTic Gaming are crowned champions at HCS Orlando, securing their first Halo Major win
The fairytale ending to OpTic Gaming’s run at the HCS Orlando Major has been realized in front of an electric crowd, with the Greenwall putting on a dominant performance against Cloud9 to lift their first trophy of the year. They wasted little time dispatching C9, taking a confident 4-1 series victory in the grand finals off the back of highlight plays from all four players.
