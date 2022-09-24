ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which play-in teams will advance to the Worlds 2022 group stage?

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is right around the corner, with the play-in stage scheduled to start on Sept. 29 at 3pm CT. In this phase, 12 teams have been drawn into two groups of six. They will be competing against each other to determine the top four teams that will qualify for the Worlds main event group stage.
Dot Esports’ official Worlds 2022 power rankings

It’s hard to believe a whole competitive year in League of Legends has already gone by. It feels like just yesterday, teams and players were preparing for battle in the spring, and suddenly we’re back, talking about the 2022 World Championship. For 120 of the best players in the world, nine months of hard work, struggles, and triumphs have led to this moment.
The top 5 AD carries at League Worlds 2022

Each year at the League of Legends World Championship, the AD carry position always comes to the forefront of the game’s meta. It feels like at each season’s World Championship, there’s at least one ADC who emerges into a standout role for their team. From JackeyLove in 2018 to Huanfeng in 2020 and so many countless others throughout League history, AD carries have always made the World Championship their stomping ground.
#Funplus Phoenix#Lpl#Peanut#Seong#Video Game#European#Rogue#Lec
One of the best Asian players in VALORANT becomes a free agent

Northeption’s best VALORANT player, Kim “Meteor” Tae-O, has become a restricted free agent today, days after his current organization didn’t make the Asia partnership league. Meteor has been allowed to explore his options as a result of that. The 22-year-old wants to play for Korean and...
Blacklisted: Carlos Rodriguez reportedly forced to sell G2 Esports shares by Riot

Carlos Rodriguez has been blacklisted by Riot Games and is being forced to sell his shares in G2 Esports, according to Esportmaniacos. Rodriguez recently stepped down as the CEO of G2 after he posted a video of himself partying with known misogynist and alleged human trafficker Andrew Tate. This video received backlash from the community but Rodriguez doubled down on his actions, saying that he would party with whoever he wanted. G2 released a statement a day later, saying that Rodriguez would take two months of unpaid leave. Shortly after, it was reported that G2 lost its VALORANT partnership spot in the Americas league due to the controversy, costing the organization millions. After G2 was denied VALORANT partnership, Rodriguez released a video saying that he would be stepping down as CEO.
2 burst-heavy junglers targeted with nerfs in League Patch 12.19 preview

Not many champions are being hit with the nerf bat in League of Legends Patch 12.19 in comparison to how many are being buffed. Although at least seven champions are set to see their power increase with the release of Patch 12.19 next month, just two are on the table to be directly nerfed: Master Yi and Rek’Sai.
Team Liquid releases head League coach Guilhoto after one season

Team Liquid has parted ways with its head League of Legends coach Andre Guilhoto. The seasoned League coach joined Liquid prior to the 2022 season but has departed the organization after just one season. Guilhoto has coached four teams in the LEC and LCS over the last five years, never...
How to sign up for THE FINALS closed alpha

If you’re looking for a new shooter to break up the cycle of Call of Duty in your life, THE FINALS might just be for you. The game combines some traditional-looking arena-shooter mechanics with the chaos of fully-destructible environments. And the game just doesn’t allow you to destroy all the structures around you; it actively encourages you to do so.
How much RP do you lose when the Apex Legends ranked split changes?

The ranked split in Apex Legends every season comes with a soft ranked reset at the same time. Instead of just maintaining your rank forever, you consistently will have targets and goals to try to reach because the game will keep knocking you down every month and a half or so.
Leaked video shows the entire process behind making Pokémon TCG cards

Getting a peek behind a multi-million production line is rare, especially when it’s a look at something Pokémon-related. Thanks to PokéBeach, we now know a previously-leaked video showing how Pokémon TCG products are made is actually something that was produced internally. According to PokéBeach, TPC and...
Brand collaborations and crossovers could come to the Overwatch franchise, VP says

Overwatch might be interested in exploring collaborations and crossovers, vice president Jon Spector told GameInformer in an interview, although only collaborations that make sense with the franchise will be considered. Overwatch is following suit with many other live-service games and is transitioning to a free-to-play model for its sequel. An...
Sam Rolph wins MTG Arena Championship 1, earns 2023 Magic World Championship invite

Alchemy and Dominaria United Limited had the opportunity to shine over the weekend with the first Arena Championship tournament that directly feeds into the 2023 Magic World Championship. Sam Rolph won the Rakdos Midrange mirror match against Keisuke Sato to win the Arena Championship 1, earning $30,000 and an invitation...
OpTic Gaming are crowned champions at HCS Orlando, securing their first Halo Major win

The fairytale ending to OpTic Gaming’s run at the HCS Orlando Major has been realized in front of an electric crowd, with the Greenwall putting on a dominant performance against Cloud9 to lift their first trophy of the year. They wasted little time dispatching C9, taking a confident 4-1 series victory in the grand finals off the back of highlight plays from all four players.
