Princeton, IN

14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Florida is preparing for the big storm. Ian just strengthened into a hurricane. Authorities say a man remains in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro. It happened on U.S. 60 west Friday morning. Princeton’s Jackie Young is back in town after her recent WNBA win and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Exponent

Walk-on makes impact at ‘dream school’

Devin Mockobee was in Florida the summer of his senior year of high school when he got a call that changed his life. The 6 foot, 195 pound redshirt freshman running back was originally committed to play football for the U.S. Naval Academy before he got an offer from Chris Barclay, the Boilermakers’ running back coach.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
14news.com

Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week six. Isaac King, RB, Carmi: King was the go-to guy for the Bulldogs in week six. He had 28 rushes for 244 yards and a touchdown. He also had one catch for 24 yards in Carmi’s 38-12 win over Fairfield to hold onto the Bulldogs unbeaten streak.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Timothy E. Gregory

Timothy E. Gregory, 68, passed away at his Petersburg residence on September 18, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, October, 19, 1953, to Clarence and Margie (Evans) Gregory. Tim was the owner of Tim’s Appliances in Washington. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his great nieces...
WASHINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Churchill Downs completes purchase of Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Ellis Park Racing & Gaming is now officially in the hands of Churchill Downs Incorporated. The company made the announcement today, saying the purchase is now complete. The previously-announced purchase cost Churchill Downs somewhere in the ballpark of $79 million. With this new acquisition, CDI says they’re looking into the the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Aces men’s soccer drops wild goal-fest at Missouri St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (WFIE) - A wild night on the road in Valley competition ended in a narrow defeat for the University of Evansville men’s soccer team in a 4-3 loss to No. 17 Missouri State on Saturday night in Springfield, Mo. “We’ve got to look each other in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI warns of snakes in the area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit coming to Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be performing in Evansville in January. They are set to play at Victory Theatre on Friday, January 27. Tickets will be available at the Ford Center ticket office and ticketmaster.com on Friday, September 30. Organizers say special guest Peter...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Parade#Southern Indiana
timeanddate.com

Time Zone in City of Sullivan, Indiana, USA

The graph above illustrates clock changes in City of Sullivan during 2022. Daylight Saving Time (DST) changes do not necessarily occur on the same date every year. YearDate & TimeAbbreviationTime ChangeOffset After. 2021Sun, Mar 14 at 2:00 amEST → EDT+1 hour (DST start)UTC-4h Sun, Nov 7 at 2:00 amEDT...
SULLIVAN, IN
wevv.com

Portion of West Morgan Avenue closed in Evansville

Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say part of West Morgan Avenue is currently closed. From Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, West Morgan Avenue will be closed between Read Street and Harriet Street. The closure is for a fire main installation. Officials say the closure also applies to emergency personnel.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana

If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Teen arrested at high school football game, deputies say

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says an incident at a North Posey football game led to a teenager’s arrest. The sheriff’s office posted about it on social media Saturday, a day after the incident happened. Before the football game Friday night, a 17-year-old allegedly was involved in an “altercation” on […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville health leaders host community mental health fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mental health is something that’s important for everyone, and something that shouldn’t be overlooked. This is why Mental Health Matters in Evansville continued its series of community mental health fairs and forums. Saturday was another mental health fair at the CK Newsome Center, which was free and open to the public.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour

Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
OWENSBORO, KY

