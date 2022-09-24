ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus

By Brayden Stamps
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GW5yS_0i90LTaU00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina.

At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students

Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus was distracted by a disturbance between students on the bus when she crashed into the back of a Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus.

Police said that several students on the school bus claimed minor injuries. Students were given treatment by EMS and Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel. Several people on the city bus also claimed minor injuries and received treatment.

The damage to both buses is considered minor.

WS/FCS administrators also came to the scene and worked with first responders to identify all students and safely reunite them with their families.

The 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue was closed for about one hour while the investigation was taking place.

There is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crews in North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The crews have been notified and the bags are getting packed. The North Carolina Baptists on Mission and the Greensboro Fire Department said they are ready for hurricane Ian. For the NC Baptists On Mission, Relief Director Tom Beam said it's not their first rodeo when...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro: 2 women found dead in Hamlin Street home, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two women were found dead in an Asheboro home Monday afternoon, police said. Officers are on the scene of the Hamlin Street residence near North Park Street. Asheboro police have confirmed that they received reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona...
ASHEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 High Point firefighters in hospital after flash fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two firefighters sustained first and second-degree burn injuries while battling a warehouse fire Monday afternoon. High Point Fire Chief, Thomas Reid said the two firefighters were burned on parts of their hands, faces, and ears while trying to battle a fire caused by a dust collection system in the High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Accidents
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Forsyth County, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Man accused of strangling female in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
RANDLEMAN, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in Thomasville Road crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person passed away in a fatal crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:02 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 3700 block of Thomasville Road after getting a report of a single-vehicle collision. Investigators say that Eric Williams, 34, of Winston-Salem, was driving […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 following a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, The crash occurred at Mile Marker 198 between the exit for Interstate 74 and the exit for Union Cross Road. The closure began at 4:25 p.m. and is currently expected […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead after motorcycle crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire crews, police and EMS are on the scene of a fatal crash in High Point. FOX8 is told the crash happened on Wendover Avenue and Hickory Grove just after 8 p.m. when a motorcycle and silver car collided. One person was killed in the crash. The westbound lane will […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

77K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy