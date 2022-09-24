North Carolina school bus crashes into a city bus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina.

At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after receiving reports about a vehicle crash.

Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus was distracted by a disturbance between students on the bus when she crashed into the back of a Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus.

Police said that several students on the school bus claimed minor injuries. Students were given treatment by EMS and Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel. Several people on the city bus also claimed minor injuries and received treatment.

The damage to both buses is considered minor.

WS/FCS administrators also came to the scene and worked with first responders to identify all students and safely reunite them with their families.

The 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue was closed for about one hour while the investigation was taking place.

There is no further information available at this time.

