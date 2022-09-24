ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sports Zone: Battle for the Bell in the Big Easy

By Aaron S. Lee
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTlMR_0i90LShl00

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints quarterback, how bad is he hurting?

Can the Saints, as road favorites, get it done at Carolina?

We chat Black and Gold.

Big game uptown Saturday night. Two rivals get together. Both, know the other, very well.

A Greenie and a Golden Eagle make their picks – and so does Richie and Ed Daniels.

And, the Tigers – coming off a terrific second half against Mississippi State – are they ascending quickly?

We hope to raise our games as well, in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

Bonus Podcast – Friday Night Football: 2022 Week 4

Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is back with all the prep football highlights and feature stories as the 31st season officially kicks off with Week 4 hosted by Ed Daniels and Coach JT Curtis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Fans enjoy tailgate outside Jackson State game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State Tigers took on Mississippi Valley State Saturday. While the game was the main attraction, the tailgate brought thousands of people out of the Vet, as well. If you’ve been to a Jackson State game, you know the tailgate is one of the most cherished traditions. After another win, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Southern Miss Names Zach Wilcke Starting Quarterback

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Miss has named Zach Wilcke their starting quarterback going forward. On the Sun Belt Press conference, USM’s head coach Will Hall said Wilcke solidified himself as the starter after the Tulane game. Wilcke has thrown for over 500 yards and 4 touchdown in 3 games.
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Easy#Battle For The Bell#American Football#The Sports Zone Podcast#Greenie#Tigers#The Allstate Sugar Bowl#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

JPD: Man arrested while washing vehicle he stole

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Delmontries Clinton, 39, was arrested on Sunday, September 25 after police received information that the stolen vehicle was at a home on Randall Street. Officers said they found Clinton washing the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for stealing Porsche from Jackson dealership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man after they said he stole a vehicle from a local dealership. On Monday, September 26, 36-year-old Jonathan Stiffic was arrested for the theft of a black 2022 Porsche Cayenne taken from the Porsche Dealership of Jackson. Police said Stiffic confessed to taking the vehicle after finding […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Retired wrestler says GOP Gov. Phil Bryant cut welfare funding to nonprofit because of Democratic support

A former professional wrestler and defendant in the Mississippi welfare scandal is alleging that he personally witnessed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant instruct an appointee to cut welfare funding to a nonprofit because its director supported Democrat Jim Hood in the 2019 governor’s race. The allegation that Bryant leveraged his control of welfare spending to punish […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Woman dies in crash on U.S. 61 in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Centreville woman died in a crash with another vehicle on U.S. 61 in Adams County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Virginia Malone, 56, of Centreville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Journey around 9:00 p.m. when she entered the northbound lanes of U.S. […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man fatally shot at his home in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed in an apparent homicide in Adams County on Sunday, September 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Myron Coleman, 29, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Lower Woodville Road. Adams County Coroner James Lee pronounced him dead at 1:42 a.m. The Adams County […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL)- A group of renowned civil rights attorneys are now representing an Alabama inmate after pictures showing him emaciated and barely able to sit up went viral on social media.  The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility. Now, Civil Rights […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Crystal Springs after fatal shooting

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after a fatal shooting. The shooting happened on Friday, September 23 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on East Marion Avenue. Authorities said the victim, 20-year-old LaTravious Williams, was inside a vehicle with his mother and sister when he […]
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Unconscious woman saved from burning car in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An unconscious woman was saved from a burning car in Jones County on Monday, September 26. Officials with Glade Fire and Rescue said Firefighter Kris Lecabellac with the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department was on his way to work around 6:16 a.m. when he spotted the scene. The driver of a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 75-year-old man. The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 28 in Copiah County on Sunday, September 25. According to MHP, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin, of Pattison, was traveling eastbound on the highway when […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy