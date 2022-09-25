ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
NJ.com

What is a ‘kitchen appreciation fee’? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.

Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
midislandtimes.com

Local diner closes after 50 year run

September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
PLAINVIEW, NY
wrnjradio.com

Authorities searching for missing, endangered Hunterdon County woman

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 65-year-old Flemington Borough woman, according to police. Karen Newton walked away from a program on Broad Street on September 23, at around 3:45 p.m., police said. Newton has no known destination in town...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
