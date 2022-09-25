Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
Related
How NJ Mayor Would Deal With Migrants Sent By GOP Governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
2 brothers injured, one left unconscious, in fight after NJ high school football game
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
Friends Star Matthew Perry To Appear at Hyatt in Princeton, NJ
Said in my best Chandler Bing voice, Could I be anymore excited about this? Lol. Friends fans, I've got some exciting news. Hollywood A-lister and Friends star, Matthew Perry will be doing a one night only chat about his new memoir in Mercer County this fall. The exclusive event, An...
Man eats 44 pork roll sandwiches to win the most Jersey eating contest
Six years ago, NJ Advance Media completed a comprehensive analysis to settle the simmering debate: Should the state’s singular specialty offbeat meat should be called pork roll or Taylor ham?. Saturday there was a certain competitive eating contest where there was no contest. It was 100% pork roll at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
Closed N.J. Catholic churches finding new life as homes, community centers and more
Our Lady of Grace used to be a vibrant center of the community in the tiny borough of Somerdale in Camden County. The towering red brick Catholic church held weekly Masses and hosted baptisms, weddings and funerals as the large organ boomed from its balcony. But over time, church attendance...
What is a ‘kitchen appreciation fee’? Why this N.J. restaurant charges customers extra.
Shanti and Steve Mignogna knew they had to do something. Costs at Talula’s, their popular Asbury Park pizzeria, were through the roof due to inflation — a plague felt throughout the restaurant industry. Core ingredients like flour, canned tomatoes, cheese, oil and cured meats were all costing 30 to 40% more than usual. Takeout supplies, like pizza boxes, were more expensive, too. Even the price of gas for their pizza oven was up 60%.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts
There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
midislandtimes.com
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
wrnjradio.com
Authorities searching for missing, endangered Hunterdon County woman
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 65-year-old Flemington Borough woman, according to police. Karen Newton walked away from a program on Broad Street on September 23, at around 3:45 p.m., police said. Newton has no known destination in town...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0