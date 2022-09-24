Read full article on original website
Scattered showers Tuesday before sunshine returns to Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Tuesday afternoon!. We have one more cold front moving through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario this afternoon, leading to our best bet for some wet weather. The showers today will be lighter and fewer than yesterday, with just plain rain here and there mainly after lunch.
More showers headed for Metro Detroit -- Here’s when to expect them
DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Monday evening and beyond. Pesky low pressure system nearby is keeping clouds and a few showers around through Tuesday. Not a wash-out, but scattered showers around with some gusty winds near 25mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday,...
Metro Detroit weather could see thunderstorms Monday as temperatures struggle to climb
(FOX 2) - It's a dry early morning (as of 6 am), but there's plenty of rain up north, and it's heading our way. Rain showers will expand in coverage and by the afternoon wet weather is likely. A rumble of thunder is possible, keeping heavier rain in the forecast.
Wet weather continues into early next week for Metro Detroit
After plenty of cloud cover with scattered showers throughout or day on Sunday, we will keep the scattered rain showers into the forecast as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Overnight lows dropping into the 50s for everyone. After the frontal boundary moves through the region, we will see...
Clouds, rain showers move into Metro Detroit this weekend
What a difference a week makes! This time last weekend, we were talking sunshine, the end of summer with high temperatures well into the 80s. This weekend is a much different ball game as we are looking at fall-like weather continuing into the weekend. After we had sunshine and cool...
Warmer October outlook and what it could mean for leaves
It takes shorter daylight hours and cooler temperatures for the leaves to change. Temperatures for the first week of October look to be warmer than average.
Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?
Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
Repair timeline pushed back even further for broken Metro Detroit water main
FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A repaired water transmission main that services several Metro Detroit communities is now expected to resume normal operations in early October, weeks after its expected resumption, after a leak closed the main in mid-August. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced last week that the...
Tracking Hurricane Ian path to Florida: Follow live storm updates
TAMPA – We’re tracking live updates on Hurricane Ian as it nears Cuba and eventually Florida this week in the Atlantic. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and hit Cuba as a major hurricane late Monday, and then become an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Gas prices at the pump worsen, an expert from Triple A knows why
FOX 2 - It’s almost like everyone blinked and gas prices went up. Triple A says gas prices went up 13 cents compared to a week ago. Unfortunately, Metro Detroit has the highest prices in the state. And for the first time in several weeks — gas prices are...
Hot new trends for taking cool road trips
Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
Heating costs expected to rise, but how will Michigan fare?
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Households across the country can expect to see a rise in their heating costs this year. “We’re expecting generally heating costs will be higher this winter because of the cost of natural gas,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. According to the National Energy Assistance...
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Florida evacuation list for Hurricane Ian: Tracking by county, how to find your zone
TAMPA – We’re tracking live updates on Hurricane Ian as it moves towards Florida this week. Here’s how to find your evacuation zone, as counties begin to issue orders. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region. After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) before making landfall again. Tropical storm-force winds were expected in Florida late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.
Video shows deer leaping over car in West Michigan
Video captured by a Michigan State Police trooper’s dashcam shows a deer seemingly jumping over a car in traffic. The MSP Fifth District in Southwest Michigan posted the video on Sunday. It shows a deer leaping over a moving vehicle in St. Joseph, while another deer roams nearby. (See the video in the player above)
Hurricane Ian eyes landfall in Florida: Emergency information for residents to keep pets safe
Florida is projected to have Hurricane Ian hit them sometime this week and many residents will have their pets with them when evacuating. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency and told residents in certain areas to start evacuating as a hurricane watch has been issued for Florida’s central western coast, including the Tampa area.
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Metro Detroit brothers start electric car charging station business
Ali Bazzi and his brother Mo started out with the purchase of a Tesla and a belief that they need to be a part of this industry. Their idea: If the electric cars are coming, why not be the company where customers go to plug in.
Danielle Eve, Dead at 61, Captured Spirit and Joy of Michigan LGBTQ+ Nightlife Through Her Photography
She helped us see ourselves in a better light. Danielle Eve, who photographed southeast Michigan’s queer nightlife for over 25 years, succumbed to a brief battle with cancer and died Sept. 19. She was 61. Eve did not like to focus on the past and rarely talked about her...
