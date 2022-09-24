ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ClickOnDetroit.com

Scattered showers Tuesday before sunshine returns to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Tuesday afternoon!. We have one more cold front moving through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario this afternoon, leading to our best bet for some wet weather. The showers today will be lighter and fewer than yesterday, with just plain rain here and there mainly after lunch.
ClickOnDetroit.com

More showers headed for Metro Detroit -- Here's when to expect them

DETROIT – Here’s your 4Warn Weather forecast for Monday evening and beyond. Pesky low pressure system nearby is keeping clouds and a few showers around through Tuesday. Not a wash-out, but scattered showers around with some gusty winds near 25mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wet weather continues into early next week for Metro Detroit

After plenty of cloud cover with scattered showers throughout or day on Sunday, we will keep the scattered rain showers into the forecast as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Overnight lows dropping into the 50s for everyone. After the frontal boundary moves through the region, we will see...
Florida State
ClickOnDetroit.com

Clouds, rain showers move into Metro Detroit this weekend

What a difference a week makes! This time last weekend, we were talking sunshine, the end of summer with high temperatures well into the 80s. This weekend is a much different ball game as we are looking at fall-like weather continuing into the weekend. After we had sunshine and cool...
Club 93.7

Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?

Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Repair timeline pushed back even further for broken Metro Detroit water main

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A repaired water transmission main that services several Metro Detroit communities is now expected to resume normal operations in early October, weeks after its expected resumption, after a leak closed the main in mid-August. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced last week that the...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian path to Florida: Follow live storm updates

TAMPA – We’re tracking live updates on Hurricane Ian as it nears Cuba and eventually Florida this week in the Atlantic. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and hit Cuba as a major hurricane late Monday, and then become an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hot new trends for taking cool road trips

Road trips are wildly popular these days, so why not go in style?. This upcoming weekend, the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds, or MARVAV for short, is putting on a giant show with hundreds of RVs, plus every kind of camper and more, stretching across 300,000 square feet at the in Novi.
WNEM

Heating costs expected to rise, but how will Michigan fare?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Households across the country can expect to see a rise in their heating costs this year. “We’re expecting generally heating costs will be higher this winter because of the cost of natural gas,” Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said. According to the National Energy Assistance...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida evacuation list for Hurricane Ian: Tracking by county, how to find your zone

TAMPA – We’re tracking live updates on Hurricane Ian as it moves towards Florida this week. Here’s how to find your evacuation zone, as counties begin to issue orders. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region. After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen even more over warm Gulf of Mexico waters, reaching top winds of 140 mph (225 kmh) before making landfall again. Tropical storm-force winds were expected in Florida late Tuesday, reaching hurricane force Wednesday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows deer leaping over car in West Michigan

Video captured by a Michigan State Police trooper’s dashcam shows a deer seemingly jumping over a car in traffic. The MSP Fifth District in Southwest Michigan posted the video on Sunday. It shows a deer leaping over a moving vehicle in St. Joseph, while another deer roams nearby. (See the video in the player above)
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
