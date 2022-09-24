Scarosso has released its second collaboration with men’s style tastemaker Nick Wooster. First launched last year with an updated take on the Chelsea boot, Wooster’s newest capsule with the Italian footwear brand adds his twist to a loafer and derby style. The Nick Wooster x Scarosso Derby revises the classic silhouette with bold volumes and a chunky rubber lug sole, the same used for the collaboration’s Chelsea boots. The loafer, on the other hand, is done in black calf skin leather as well as in blue or brown suede with a matching sole. According to Scarosso, drop two explores new materials that come...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO