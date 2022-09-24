Read full article on original website
WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: how trade can help beat inequality
In a recent study South Africa was identified as ranking first of 164 countries in the World Bank’s global poverty database. Underlying this inequality is its very high rates of unemployment. Professor Dori Posel spoke to World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala about why trade is important in tackling joblessness and inequality. And her experiences of fighting corruption in Nigeria.
Colombia’s new left-wing government: three opportunities to build stronger ties with Africa
The recent election of Colombia’s first left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, and first black vice-president, Francia Márquez, creates a new opening to revitalise ties with Africa. Colombia is often overlooked as a nation of interest because of its reputation for violence. Its negative standing results mainly from the decades-long...
nationalinterest.org
Marines Stationed in Australia Test Out Capabilities to Win Indo-Pacific War
The Indo-Pacific is the world’s largest ocean and the United States’ largest combat command—and the Marine Corps wants to overcome the tyranny of distance. United States Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, the Corp’s presence in Australia, conducted a “trans-pacific tactical redeployment” of both forces and equipment, relying on aviation elements to put the Marine Corps’ reaction time and long-range air assets to the test.
Biden administration should avoid throwing stones at US-Pacific Island Country Summit
On Wednesday, President Biden will host the first-ever U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit. The event is designed to bear testament to the shared history, values, and people-to-people ties of the Pacific Island Countries and the United States. Pacific Island leaders hope that it will lead to “real deliverables” on “key issues” that matter to the region. According to the president of the Federated States of Micronesia, those issues are clearly laid out in the Blue Pacific Strategy. Among other things, that strategy declares a regionwide commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance.
Tanzania and Zambia want to upgrade the ‘Uhuru Railway’ – but can they?
Half a century ago, the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (Tazara) stood out as a crucial symbol of Africa’s struggle for independence. The 1,860km-long railway connects Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia with Dar es Salaam at the Indian Ocean. In November 1965, the unilateral declaration of independence by Rhodesia’s racist regime had left...
Global Citizen Festival generates $2.4 billion in pledges
NEW YORK -- The 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival, which included performances from Metallica, Mariah Carey and Usher, generated more than $2.4 billion in commitments to fight extreme poverty and disease.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and others addressed the crowds gathered in New York's Central Park and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, for nine hours Saturday."Amidst all the doomsday messages we hear today, hope lies in the fact that millions of citizens are rising up to take action, more than any other point in history," Global...
Scarosso Releases Second Nick Wooster Collab as the Italian Footwear Brand Looks to Grow in the US
Scarosso has released its second collaboration with men’s style tastemaker Nick Wooster. First launched last year with an updated take on the Chelsea boot, Wooster’s newest capsule with the Italian footwear brand adds his twist to a loafer and derby style. The Nick Wooster x Scarosso Derby revises the classic silhouette with bold volumes and a chunky rubber lug sole, the same used for the collaboration’s Chelsea boots. The loafer, on the other hand, is done in black calf skin leather as well as in blue or brown suede with a matching sole. According to Scarosso, drop two explores new materials that come...
'Time is up': Countries trapped in climate crisis raise alarm at UN
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Countries on the front lines of the climate crisis are fed up. During the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations this week, low-lying island nation Vanuatu stepped up a fight to get the world to focus on combating global warming by calling for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty.
Trump’s pick for head of IDB fired; we need a consensus replacement
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) board of directors unanimously voted last week to recommend the removal of the IDB’s president, Mauricio Claver-Carone (known as “MCC”) — and the board of governors voted to fire him Monday afternoon.
CNBC
The golden age of globalization is clearly over, says Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
The golden age of globalization has ended and a fundamental change to the way the world works is underway, said Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Though countries have not fully retreated into protectionism, businesses are increasingly influenced by geopolitical tensions, Wong said during a dialogue...
Rich countries fail to strengthen climate plans ahead of UN deadline
The world’s richest countries have failed to update their climate goals in time to meet a United Nations deadline ahead of a key climate summit in Egypt.The majority of the G20 group of the world’s richest and largest developing nations failed to submit new or strengthened plans to cut their emissions to the UN by 23 September.This is despite the fact that they collectively represent around 80 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product and account for the same proportion of global emissions.Out of the group of 20 nations, which includes the European Union, only the United Kingdom,...
BBC
Jamaica country profile
Known for its strong sense of self identity expressed through its music, food and rich cultural mix, Jamaica's influence extends far beyond its shores. With luminaries such as the black nationalist Marcus Garvey and musician Bob Marley, Jamaicans are proud of their cultural and religious heritage. Jamaicans have migrated in...
BBC
Antigua and Barbuda country profile
Antigua and Barbuda is one of the Caribbean's most prosperous nations, thanks to its tourism industry and offshore financial services. But a reliance on tourism makes the nation vulnerable to downturns in the world market. Antigua has tangled with the United States over its online gambling industry, which at its...
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
