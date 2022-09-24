Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
NJ Woman Admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program Loan Fraud Scheme
A woman from New Jersey has admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). 51-year-old Nivah Garcis of North Plainfield, Somerset County, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
Drug dealer who shipped heroin to N.J. in vehicle’s secret compartment gets 14 years in prison
A drug dealer who used a hidden compartment in a vehicle to ship heroin to Union County from California has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, arranged for the drugs to be stashed in a “trap” on a Mercedes being transported to New Jersey on a car carrier in February 2019, federal officials said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance
GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
Ex-Con With Violent History Jailed After Fighting Little Ferry Police At HQ
A violent ex-con from Carlstadt who spent several years in state prison for robbing a group of tourists at knifepoint assaulted Little Ferry police at their headquarters over the weekend, authorities said. Scott Recanati, 50, had gone there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, to complain about a victim whom he was...
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County woman admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan fraud scheme
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County woman Monday admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Nivah Garcis, 51, of North Plainfield pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge...
essexnewsdaily.com
Former USPS employee sentenced for role in unemployment fraud
NEWARK, NJ — A former U.S. Postal Service employee was sentenced to 13 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining unemployment insurance benefits, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Sept. 21. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals to an...
Man who was the face of bail reform charged with attempted murder: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man who became the face of the movement to change bail laws in New York several years ago has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Manhattan, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Monday. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, […]
TSA, Port Authority police team up to bust Newark ring thief
NEWARK, New Jersey (PIX11) — A thief swiped a traveler’s wedding ring at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint, but was foiled by the TSA and Port Authority police before he could fly off, officials said Tuesday. While the victim was passing through a security checkpoint on Sunday, they realized that the band they’d […]
Suspect sought in fatal shooting of NJ man, 28, at basketball court
A 28-year-old New Jersey man was gunned down at a basketball court early Sunday and police are looking for the suspect responsible.
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of […]
Major Trafficker Gets 14 Years, No Parole, For Shipping 40 Pounds Of Heroin From Cali To NJ
UPDATE: A major drug trafficker from Somerset County who flooded the New Jersey streets with major quantities of heroin -- some of it laced with deadly fentanyl -- must spend a plea-bargained 14 years in federal prison. William T. Bouza, 45, of Watchung, must serve out the entire term handed...
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
N.J. postal workers who stole benefit payments from mail sentenced to prison
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
Video shows Paterson, NJ police officer punching suspect
PATERSON — Video has surfaced showing police beating a 19-year-old city resident who stopped and asked questions when he saw his older brother being questioned during a traffic stop. Melissa Sanchez told NJ.com that she and her cousin Haneif Booker were leaving a store on Aug. 28 when they...
Duo In Stolen BMW Tried Burglarizing Cars In Secaucus: Police
A pair of men have been arrested on multiple charges for trying to break into a BMW while driving another stolen BMW, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:01 p.m., a Secaucus resident called the Secaucus Police Department and reported that an individual attempted to burglarize his BMW X5 parked on Humboldt Street and Centre Avenue. The individual did not make entry into the vehicle but fled the area in a BMW 750 that was waiting in the area with several other suspects inside, according to Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller.
Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say
ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
Man who shot and killed NJ high school student pleads guilty to manslaughter
A judge has allowed a man to pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim's family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying...
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville man sentenced to seven years for robbery
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Sept. 21 that Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, of Belleville, to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for second-degree robbery. On July 8, 2022, Rivera was convicted by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
wrnjradio.com
Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital patient accused of being in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, clonazepam pills, drug paraphernalia
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A patient at St Clare’s Denville Hospital was arrested Sunday after she was allegedly in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, clonazepam pills, and drug paraphernalia, according to Denville Township police. On September 25, police responded to Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital for the...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council OKs $292k settlement for man hit by police sergeant’s SUV during chase
The Jersey City Council okayed a $292,000 settlement hit by a police sergeant’s SUV during a police chase on August 6th, 2017 at last week’s meeting. ” … The Corporation Counsel has recommended a settlement to pay the Plaintiff the total sum of $292,000 because the risks and costs involved with conducting a trial includes the possibly of a verdict that includes compensatory damages and counsel fees exceeding the settlement amount,” the resolution, approved unanimously (8-0) as part of the consent agenda, says.
