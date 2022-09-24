ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

NJ Woman Admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program Loan Fraud Scheme

A woman from New Jersey has admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). 51-year-old Nivah Garcis of North Plainfield, Somerset County, pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of money laundering, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance

GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
wrnjradio.com

Somerset County woman admits $1M Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan fraud scheme

NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County woman Monday admitted fraudulently obtaining over $1 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Nivah Garcis, 51, of North Plainfield pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge...
essexnewsdaily.com

Former USPS employee sentenced for role in unemployment fraud

NEWARK, NJ — A former U.S. Postal Service employee was sentenced to 13 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining unemployment insurance benefits, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Sept. 21. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Julien X. Neals to an...
PIX11

TSA, Port Authority police team up to bust Newark ring thief

NEWARK, New Jersey (PIX11) — A thief swiped a traveler’s wedding ring at a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint, but was foiled by the TSA and Port Authority police before he could fly off, officials said Tuesday. While the victim was passing through a security checkpoint on Sunday, they realized that the band they’d […]
PIX11

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in NJ high school athlete’s death

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has allowed a man to plead guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a New Jersey high school soccer player despite pleas from the victim’s family that the proposed 15-year sentence was too lenient. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark was charged with murder in the slaying of […]
Daily Voice

Duo In Stolen BMW Tried Burglarizing Cars In Secaucus: Police

A pair of men have been arrested on multiple charges for trying to break into a BMW while driving another stolen BMW, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:01 p.m., a Secaucus resident called the Secaucus Police Department and reported that an individual attempted to burglarize his BMW X5 parked on Humboldt Street and Centre Avenue. The individual did not make entry into the vehicle but fled the area in a BMW 750 that was waiting in the area with several other suspects inside, according to Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller.
New Jersey 101.5

Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say

ROBBINSVILLE — A construction worker has died at a Hindu temple that was raided by the FBI last year and accused in a lawsuit of human trafficking and labor violations. The 57-year-old man from Hillside was dead when first responders arrived at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Robbinsville police. An investigation found that a construction accident had occurred at the rear of the property where curbing was being installed.
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville man sentenced to seven years for robbery

NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Sept. 21 that Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, of Belleville, to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for second-degree robbery. On July 8, 2022, Rivera was convicted by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
wrnjradio.com

Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital patient accused of being in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, clonazepam pills, drug paraphernalia

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A patient at St Clare’s Denville Hospital was arrested Sunday after she was allegedly in possession of heroin, crack cocaine, clonazepam pills, and drug paraphernalia, according to Denville Township police. On September 25, police responded to Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital for the...
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Council OKs $292k settlement for man hit by police sergeant’s SUV during chase

The Jersey City Council okayed a $292,000 settlement hit by a police sergeant’s SUV during a police chase on August 6th, 2017 at last week’s meeting. ” … The Corporation Counsel has recommended a settlement to pay the Plaintiff the total sum of $292,000 because the risks and costs involved with conducting a trial includes the possibly of a verdict that includes compensatory damages and counsel fees exceeding the settlement amount,” the resolution, approved unanimously (8-0) as part of the consent agenda, says.
