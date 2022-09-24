ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

How to watch No. 3 Ohio State take on Wisconsin

By Claire Geary
 2 days ago
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes are slated to host their fourth consecutive home game at Ohio Stadium against BIG10 foe unranked Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday evening.

Going into this game, the Buckeyes hold their chin high after a massive win against the Toledo Rockets, 77-21. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns for a total of 367 yards, going 22/27.

Wisconsin had a blowout win as well last week against the New Mexico State Aggies, 66-7. Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz had three touchdowns for 251 yards, going 12/15 with one interception on the night.

The dominant performance against general five conference schools is not indicative of what to expect when BIG10 opponents match up on the gridiron.

The last time these two teams played each other was on Dec. 5, 2019, in Columbus, where the Buckeyes were victorious over the Badgers with a final score of 34-21. Historically, Ohio State is 61-18-5 against Wisconsin since their first meeting in 1913.

You can watch the BIG10 matchup right here on News 5.

Other ways to watch the game include:

  • Stream the game online with fuboTV.
  • Listen to the game on WKNR-AM 850 in Cleveland, WAKR-AM 1590 in Akron, WHBC-AM 1480 in Canton or OSU’s TuneIn channel .

Following the game, keep watching News 5 for our Scarlet Saturday post-game coverage with Jon Doss and Camryn Justice.

Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday

After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense

The Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled the visiting Wisconsin Badgers 52-21, and the game was truly never in doubt. Offensively, the Buckeyes came out of the gate swinging, getting out to a 28-0 lead before the Badgers could even blink. Ryan Day completely committed to balance as a play-caller, and the players made explosive plays when the opportunities were presented.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Ladun and Adam Kral

Aug. 29, 2021 | A Friendsgiving event in 2016 first brought Ladun (Olateru-Olagbegi) and Adam Kral together. Ladun’s cousin was dating Adam’s childhood friend, warranting them both a seat at the table. “After making awkward small talk over desserts, we went our separate ways,” Ladun says. “Fast forward...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
COLUMBUS, OH
