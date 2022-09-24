ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama

By By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press
 2 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces have arrived in their home state of Alabama.

The men were greeted Saturday by hugs and cheers at the airport in Birmingham, Alabama. Alex Drueke, and Andy Huynh had gone missing June 9 in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border.

The Alabama residents were released by Russian-backed separatists as part of a recent prisoner exchange mediated by Saudi Arabia.

Also freed were five British nationals and three others — from Morocco, Sweden and Croatia.

Smiling but looking tired, the two were pulled into long emotional hugs by family members before being taken to a waiting car.

