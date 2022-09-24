Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Campbell, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
Gunmen who fired guns into crowd on Bronx street sought by NYPD
The NYPD released photos on Tuesday of three suspects wanted for firing their guns into a crowd on a Bronx street earlier this month, authorities said.
bronx.com
Kayle Castillo, 16, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Kayle Castillo. 1450 Taylor Avenue. Bronx, NY 10460. It was reported to police that...
Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
75-year-old man struck by stray bullet in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg.It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the West Farms section of the Bronx.Police say two suspects pulled up on a moped and started firing a gun at a group of people.The 75-year-old victim was walking by at the time and was hit in his left thigh.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman
Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
Boyfriend of man beaten to death in NYCHA apartment arrested for his murder
Police have arrested a man who beat his 37-year-old boyfriend to death in their Bronx apartment Saturday.
NBC New York
Woman Intentionally Mowed Down, 4 Slashed as Large NYC Fight Reported: Cops
A 31-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a white sedan in Queens over the weekend -- at the same time four men showed up at a hospital with slash or stab wounds following a fight, and authorities are looking into how the two incidents might be related. Police...
NBC New York
Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC
A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
MTA worker punched in face at Bronx subway station: police
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man punched an MTA subway conductor in the face without provocation inside a Mott Haven station, police said late Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 46, had just opened a window aboard a train inside the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station on the Nos. 2, 4, […]
4 NYPD officers injured after Brooklyn street fight with 47-year-old man
Four officers are recovering from injuries after the arrest of a man led to a violent scuffle on 11th Avenue in Brooklyn.
Motorcyclist, 48, killed in Bronx collision
Police officials are investigating the death of a man following a motorcycle collision in the Bronx early Sunday, according to authorities.
Gunmen in ski masks fatally shoot 17-year-old boy in the Bronx
Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a teen boy by a group of suspects in the Bronx Sunday evening, authorities said.
Man who was the face of bail reform charged with attempted murder: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man who became the face of the movement to change bail laws in New York several years ago has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Manhattan, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Monday. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, […]
amny.com
Driver fatally strikes woman after boyfriend drives off in Brooklyn crash
A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver after her boyfriend drove off as she was trying to get in his car in a Brooklyn crash Sunday. The 46-year-old victim was getting into the back passenger seat of her beau’s Jeep when he started to drive east on St Johns Place near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to police.
Man with BB rifle, handgun arrested after dispute at Secaucus Animal Shelter: police
A New York man with a BB rifle and a loaded handgun has been charged with threatening two volunteers at the Secaucus Animal Shelter Sunday afternoon after a dispute over an injured dog, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Cordell Phillip, of Queens, was charged with terroristic threats, unlawful possession of...
Man, 28, dropped off in front of Brooklyn hospital with fatal gunshot wounds
A 28-year-old man was left in front of a Brooklyn hospital Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead, officials said.
At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period
Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
Centre Daily
Headless body found in luggage ID’d as woman missing more than 40 years, NY cops say
For more than 40 years, the identity of a headless and handless body discovered in discarded luggage near a dumpster in New York remained unknown — until now, according to state police. Thanks to advancements in DNA technology and investigators who never gave up, the murder victim was identified...
