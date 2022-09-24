ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Campbell, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Kayle Castillo, 16, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Kayle Castillo. 1450 Taylor Avenue. Bronx, NY 10460. It was reported to police that...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

75-year-old man struck by stray bullet in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 75-year-old man in the leg.It happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the West Farms section of the Bronx.Police say two suspects pulled up on a moped and started firing a gun at a group of people.The 75-year-old victim was walking by at the time and was hit in his left thigh.He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
Vibe

Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman

Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#City Police#The 43rd Precinct#Hispanic
NBC New York

Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC

A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

MTA worker punched in face at Bronx subway station: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man punched an MTA subway conductor in the face without provocation inside a Mott Haven station, police said late Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 46, had just opened a window aboard a train inside the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station on the Nos. 2, 4, […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
amny.com

Driver fatally strikes woman after boyfriend drives off in Brooklyn crash

A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver after her boyfriend drove off as she was trying to get in his car in a Brooklyn crash Sunday. The 46-year-old victim was getting into the back passenger seat of her beau’s Jeep when he started to drive east on St Johns Place near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to police.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

At least 23 people were shot in New York City over 3-day period

Two fatal shootings took place in Brooklyn and two occurred in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. Four people were fatally struck in Brooklyn and the Bronx this weekend. Shootings in the city are down compared to one year ago, but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy