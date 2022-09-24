MEXICO — A former gym teacher accused of hitting a nine-year-old boy with a bag of balls is suing the Mexico School District Board of Education for firing her. Katrina Dukes, a former teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School, was charged with child abuse and endangerment after an incident in April. The alleged victim was sitting in a penalty box, and surveillance video shows Dukes running toward the student and swinging the balls at the child. Court documents say the child showed signs of a bruise.

