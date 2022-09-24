ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Mexico teacher accused of abuse sues district for firing her

MEXICO — A former gym teacher accused of hitting a nine-year-old boy with a bag of balls is suing the Mexico School District Board of Education for firing her. Katrina Dukes, a former teacher at Eugene Field Elementary School, was charged with child abuse and endangerment after an incident in April. The alleged victim was sitting in a penalty box, and surveillance video shows Dukes running toward the student and swinging the balls at the child. Court documents say the child showed signs of a bruise.
MEXICO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
krcgtv.com

Arkansas man and woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after an Audrain County accident Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 54 eastbound at Baysinger Corner around 8:03 p.m. The crash happened when Keith Stanford, 38, traveled...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Building left with smoke damage after fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — A building in Jefferson City caught fire leaving moderate structural and smoke damage Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Fire Department, the fire happened at the 400 block of E. Capitol Ave. around 9:42 p.m. When crews first arrived, they found fire...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Rolla man dies in motorcycle crash

OSAGE COUNTY — A Rolla man died Sunday evening after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Donald Mahaney, 55, of Rolla was riding his motorcycle on Osage County Road 722 near Route Y when he went off the left side of the road.
ROLLA, MO
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks, Camdenton still top Prep Power Polls

LARGE SCHOOL (Classes 4-6) 1 Camdenton (57) SMALL SCHOOL (Classes 1-3) Others: Boonville (6), Southern Boone (5), Hallsville (4), Tolton (4), Eldon (1) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
CAMDENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Academy#Cpd#National Academy#The Graduate#Columbia Police
krcgtv.com

Fulton house fire leaves damages of $60,000

FULTON — A house fire in Fulton on Friday left damages totaling $60,000. According to a Facebook post from the Fulton Fire Department, units responded to a residential structure fire at 1208 Kathy Street around 6:14 p.m. When the first unit arrived, heavy smoke was showing from a single-story...
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Jeff City hosts girls golf invitational

15 teams competed in the Jefferson City girls golf invitational on Monday at Meadow Lake Acres. Mia McGraw and Ava Williams made up two Lady Jays in the top 15. Capital City's Jaycee Lowery finished 11th, and Rock Bridge's Tierney Baumstark finished with medalist honors. Rock Bridge finished third as...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash

COLE COUNTY — A California man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Cole County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Lookout Trail east of Route Z around 7:30 a.m. The crash occurred when Albert Heimericks, 83, driving...
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Week 5 high school football Play of the Week nominees

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Centralia, Southern Boone and Blair Oaks are in the running for our Week 5 high school football Play of the Week honor. Check out this week's nominees in the video above and cast your vote on our KRCG 13 Facebook and Twitter pages.
CENTRALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy