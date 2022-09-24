ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com.
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Forced Guests At 'Private' Wedding To Sign NDAs In Order To Attend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not happy footage from their wedding leaked. In an Instagram comment posted on Saturday, August 27, under a post from a fan account, the Maid In Manhattan star expressed how upset she and the Good Will Hunting actor were that someone sold footage of Lopez's surprise performance for her new husband and the lengths they took to keep everything under wraps.
Page Six

Hayden Panettiere reflects on ‘heartbreaking’ decision to relinquish custody

Hayden Panettiere is looking back on the “heartbreaking” moment she relinquished custody of her daughter, Kaya, to Wladimir Klitschko amid her addiction struggles. The “Nashville” alum told Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Kelly Osbourne on “Red Table Talk” that the decision “wasn’t a discussion.” Panettiere, 33, claimed in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode, obtained by People, that her ex-fiancé did not “come to” her and share his reasoning for why “it would be good for” Kaya to live with him. “If he had … I would’ve said, ‘OK, that makes sense, I get it, I’ll come there to visit and stuff...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
HollywoodLife

Morgan Evans Breaks Silence On Kelsea Ballerini Divorce, Hints She Initiated Split

Morgan Evans has released a statement regarding his shocking split from his wife of almost five years, Kelsea Ballerini. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not,” the Aussie singer, 37, wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 29. His short statement came just hours after Kelsea, 28, announced their spit.
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
toofab.com

Demi Lovato Gives Tour of Her Trippy Modern Farmhouse -- 'Shroom Room' and All!

Lovato told Architectural Digest her goal was to make every room "special and different from the next" and she definitely succeeded in that. The six-bedroom, seven bathroom farmhouse includes a "shroom room" with a cloud chandelier, zen "pup area," mirrored "spaceship" elevator, colorful glam room, movie theater, trampoline and squirrel-feeding area.
CNN

A glimpse inside Demi Lovato's Los Angeles farmhouse

There's no mistaking Demi Lovato's Los Angeles home for anyone else's, with eclectic furnishings and playfully decorated rooms reflecting the singer-songwriter's dynamic personality. "It's totally different because the last house that I owned for myself -- I didn't have a vision for it," Lovato told Architectural Digest in a web-exclusive...
Primetimer

Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries Watching Selma Blair's Dancing With the Stars Performance

Sarah Michelle Gellar got emotional when watched Selma Blair compete on Dancing With the Stars last night. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, who has been close with Blair since the two starred in Cruel Intentions, was in the audience for Elvis Night to support her friend. Blair danced the Jive with partner Sasha Farber to "Jailhouse Rock", wowing the judges and audience members with a cartwheel and a split.
Deadline

Matthew Broderick Boards Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

EXCLUSIVE: The 2x Tony winning actor and Primetime Emmy nominee is also joining Sony’s R-rated No Hard Feelings Jennifer Lawrence comedy, Deadline has learned. Matthew Broderick will play the rich husband to Laura Benanti’s wife (we also told you about her this AM). They’ll portray the parents of Andrew Barth Feldman’s character who is befriended by Lawrence’s near-do-well character. Good Boys filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky is directing off a script he wrote with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Ciarrochi are producing. John Phillips is executive producing. The movie is going to theaters on June 16, 2023. Broderick was most recently seen starring...
