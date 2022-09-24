Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes road reopens after 'serious' collision shut it for several hours
A major Milton Keynes road was shut following a crash today, Sunday, September 25. The A4146 was shut at the roundabout for Drayton Parslow and Newton Leys. Police first confirmed the road was shut shortly after 8am and the road had reopened by 1.30pm. Do you want the latest traffic...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Bucks trains returning to normal after fallen tree blocks railway line to London Marylebone
Buckinghamshire rush hour passengers faced serious disruption today (Monday, September 26) due to a fallen tree on the railway lines. Trains were currently unable to run to London Marylebone due to the tree, that has fallen onto the line in the Great Missenden area. All lines have been reopened. Disruption...
Phoenix police looking for woman who was seen in a fight with her boyfriend
Phoenix police is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was seen in a fight with her boyfriend. Police are attempting to find her to make sure she wasn't harmed. The department urged anyone who knows the whereabouts of 43-year-old Vanessa Marie Evans to contact the department at 602-262-6141. ...
Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix
Phoenix police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on Monday night. About 9 p.m., police responding to a report of an injured person in the area near North 27th and West Luke avenues found Bruce Daniels, 33, with stab wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Daniels died at the scene, according to the department. ...
The incredible sliding doors moment that led a hero teenager, 18, to save the life of a train commuter having a heart attack: 'Nothing short of a miracle'
A hero teenager saved a dad's life by performing CPR when he suddenly keeled over on a commuter train - and she was only on board out of pure luck. Alanah Dunstan, 18, had forgotten it was a public holiday in Perth, Western Australia last Thursday for the death of the Queen and mistakenly travelled into work.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Two injured in machete assault at Xscape in Milton Keynes leaving two hospitalised
A teenage boy and a man in his early twenties were hospitalised after they were attacked with a machete. The incident took place inside the Xscape on Sunday (September 25) night at around 9.05pm. The injuries occurred during a fight between two groups of males near Iconic Cuts and the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Man jailed for possessing knife and drugs in High Wycombe
A man has been jailed for possession of a knife and drugs in High Wycombe. Daniel Larman, 19, of City Road, Harbourne, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of possession of cannabis. On September 18,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Gardener with 'middle-finger' hedge says he is sick of it and wants to burn it down
A man who trimmed his 10ft hedge into the shape of a middle finger and gained notoriety online has become so sick of the cheeky topiary he's threatened to burn it down. Richard Jackson, 64, has had the irreverent ornament in his garden in Warton, Warwickshire, for 20 years. During...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mum's shock at 'disgusting' toilets during Trafford Centre shopping trip
A mum has hit out after finding the public toilets at The Trafford Centre in a 'disgusting' state. Emma Gill was shopping with her daughter on Saturday when they paid a visit to the ladies. But the parents editor at the Manchester Evening News said almost every cubicle was covered...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Primark shopper vows never again after 'scary' experience in store's unisex changing rooms
A Primark customer has vowed never to use the store's unisex changing rooms again after being left scared during a shopping trip. Charlotte Kirby says she was left emotional and scared after men walked in on her twice during a single visit. She was so shaken by what happened that...
