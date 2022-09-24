“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO