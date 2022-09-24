ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on Monday night. About 9 p.m., police responding to a report of an injured person in the area near North 27th and West Luke avenues found Bruce Daniels, 33, with stab wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Daniels died at the scene, according to the department. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

The incredible sliding doors moment that led a hero teenager, 18, to save the life of a train commuter having a heart attack: 'Nothing short of a miracle'

A hero teenager saved a dad's life by performing CPR when he suddenly keeled over on a commuter train - and she was only on board out of pure luck. Alanah Dunstan, 18, had forgotten it was a public holiday in Perth, Western Australia last Thursday for the death of the Queen and mistakenly travelled into work.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Man jailed for possessing knife and drugs in High Wycombe

A man has been jailed for possession of a knife and drugs in High Wycombe. Daniel Larman, 19, of City Road, Harbourne, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of possession of cannabis. On September 18,...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mum's shock at 'disgusting' toilets during Trafford Centre shopping trip

A mum has hit out after finding the public toilets at The Trafford Centre in a 'disgusting' state. Emma Gill was shopping with her daughter on Saturday when they paid a visit to the ladies. But the parents editor at the Manchester Evening News said almost every cubicle was covered...
