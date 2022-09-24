ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

LehighValleyLive.com

Rugged Catasauqua running game puts hurting on Pen Argyl football

It seemed the only time Anthonie Hunsicker’s knee wasn’t hurting Saturday afternoon was when he was storming through Pen Argyl’s defense for 120 yards on 13 carries. The difference, though, between the Catasauqua senior running back’s output and his other two career 100-yard efforts was that this one came in a victory – a 30-12 Colonial/Schuylkill White Division victory that spoiled the Green Knights’ Homecoming game at sun-splashed Alumni Stadium.
CATASAUQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles responsible for blowout of Commanders: DeVonta Smith, 5 others

LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Phillipsburg, NJ
Phillipsburg, NJ
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

After 3-0 start, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni doesn’t want his team to get ‘smacked in the teeth’

LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visiting interview area wearing a Kelly Green 82 jersey, the one that used to be worn by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick back when he was playing. Standing at the podium with a huge grin, Sirianni answered questions, still happy that his team had moved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Linus School Sports#Lions
LehighValleyLive.com

Defending champ wins Easton hot pepper-eating contest after 3 fiery tie-breaker rounds

Bragging rights are in order for Kelly Joel Myers who defended his hot pepper-eating contest crown Saturday after three fiery tie-breaking rounds at the annual Easton event. Myers, the 2021 champion of the Easton Farmers’ Market contest and a 2002 Wilson Area High School alumnus, bested Matthew Leto of Lodi, New Jersey. Both finalists sweated their way through 11 progressively hotter peppers.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles are 3-0. What’s working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wrnjradio.com

Threat of storms cause changes to the last day of Hackettstown’s Oktoberfest

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Out of an abundance of caution and due to the predicted thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, the Hackettstown Business Improvement District has decided to cancel the outdoor vendor market portion of Oktoberfest, according to Hackettstown Business Improvement District Executive Director Laurie Rapisardi. Man Skirt, Czig...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
lehighvalleystyle.com

5 Things to Get You Excited About Fall in the Lehigh Valley

Arguably the best season of the year, fall arrives with vivid skies, warm flavors and hospitable weather. Here are a few pertinent perks to revel in for the next few months. schollorchards.com | monocacycoffee.com | themoderncrumbbakeshop.com. Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove—technically we can get them all year round, but the flavors...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

