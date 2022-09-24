Read full article on original website
2 unbeatens lead the pack in the girls volleyball rankings
Parkland, the returning PIAA Class 4A runner-up, and Liberty have separated themselves from the pack in the girls volleyball rankings. The two programs boast unbeaten records, although the Trojans have a challenging week ahead with Emmaus and Allentown Central Catholic on the schedule. Liberty swept the Green Hornets to earn...
Rugged Catasauqua running game puts hurting on Pen Argyl football
It seemed the only time Anthonie Hunsicker’s knee wasn’t hurting Saturday afternoon was when he was storming through Pen Argyl’s defense for 120 yards on 13 carries. The difference, though, between the Catasauqua senior running back’s output and his other two career 100-yard efforts was that this one came in a victory – a 30-12 Colonial/Schuylkill White Division victory that spoiled the Green Knights’ Homecoming game at sun-splashed Alumni Stadium.
Has Eagles’ Jalen Hurts earned the title of franchise quarterback? (PODCAST)
After Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said his pleasantries to the Washington Commanders players after he and his team defeated the Commanders 24-8 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Hurts ran toward the tunnel to head to the locker room. As he was running off the field, the Eagles fans crowded...
Eagles responsible for blowout of Commanders: DeVonta Smith, 5 others
LANDOVER, Md – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was hurrying everyone to the line as the clock was expiring late in the second quarter. Having re-entered the game after getting the wind knocked out of him following a 45-yard catch, wide receiver DeVonta Smith looked at Hurts as if to ask what route Hurts wanted him to run. On the snap, Smith sprinted to the back corner of the end zone and, with Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller draped on him, snagged Hurts’ pass on the last play of the half.
As showdowns go, Carson Wentz vs. Jalen Hurts was only memorable for Hurts and the Eagles
LANDOVER, Md. -- Frankly, I was kind of hoping to see Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz slug it out, toe-to-toe, the Eagles’ past and their present trading haymakers, putting on a show. This was a show where you knew where the plot was headed pretty quickly. Not much nuance....
As Jalen Hurts grows on the Eagles, Commanders’ Carson Wentz fades into the past | Bowen
LANDOVER, Md. -- Under pressure, Jalen Hurts thrived. Carson Wentz shriveled. Hurts left FedEx Field Sunday to chants of “MVP!” from some of the same Eagles fans who’d directed that war cry toward Wentz five years earlier. Wentz left Sunday to scattered boos, most fans of his...
After 3-0 start, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni doesn’t want his team to get ‘smacked in the teeth’
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni walked into the visiting interview area wearing a Kelly Green 82 jersey, the one that used to be worn by former Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick back when he was playing. Standing at the podium with a huge grin, Sirianni answered questions, still happy that his team had moved to 3-0 after Sunday’s 24-8 win against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.
Has Eagles’ DeVonta Smith fixed offense’s problem with zone defenses?
When the Eagles went to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in a Wild Card playoff game in January, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles threw zone defenses at quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins, and tight end Dallas Goedert. Bowles wanted to confuse Hurts, while...
Defending champ wins Easton hot pepper-eating contest after 3 fiery tie-breaker rounds
Bragging rights are in order for Kelly Joel Myers who defended his hot pepper-eating contest crown Saturday after three fiery tie-breaking rounds at the annual Easton event. Myers, the 2021 champion of the Easton Farmers’ Market contest and a 2002 Wilson Area High School alumnus, bested Matthew Leto of Lodi, New Jersey. Both finalists sweated their way through 11 progressively hotter peppers.
By taking advantage of Carson Wentz’s ‘issues,’ Eagles’ defensive line justifies hype
LANDOVER, Md. – Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham stared across the line of scrimmage at Washington Commanders right tackle Samuel Cosmi, and it’s not difficult to imagine Graham, who loves to taunt offensive linemen, chirping at him with “I’m coming for you, fat boy.” Graham calls it a term of “endearment.”
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts might not be a franchise QB yet, but he plays one on TV | Bowen
I think we have to resist the urge to declare Jalen Hurts a franchise quarterback who can win a Super Bowl, off the first three games of the Eagles’ season. Let’s wait just a little bit longer, anyhow. How much longer? I dunno. Maybe Wednesday? Is Wednesday good for you?
Eagles are 3-0. What’s working? What still needs to be fixed? 5 takeaways
LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles — hollering as they came off the field — celebrated their dominant 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. And why not? They have started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2016 — and back then, you’ll recall, Carson Wentz, the guy they pummeled with nine sacks and 17 hits on Sunday, was the Eagles’ rookie quarterback. Seems like a lifetime ago.
Eagles-Commanders inactives: Status of starting guard made official; Tight end to make NFL debut
LANDOVER, MD – When the Eagles take on the Washington Commanders and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, MD, they will do so knowing they will have their entire offensive line intact. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Left guard Landon Dickerson was...
SEEN HIM? 29-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Central Jersey
A 29-year-old man has gone missing in Central Jersey. Jonathan Misak left his Sayreville home located in Main Street Townhomes on Sunday, Sept. 25 around 3:30 p.m. after having an argument with a family member, police said. He is 5-10 and weighs 210 pounds. Misak is on the Autism spectrum...
Feasts of the British Isles meet feats of strength at 2022 Celtic Classic (PHOTOS)
The 35th annual Celtic Classic that opened Friday evening in Bethlehem continues through Sunday afternoon. Guests at the free-admission celebration of Irish, Scottish and Welsh heritage can observe feats of strength in the festival’s 18th annual U.S. National Highland Games Championship. The games’ Highland Field at Main and Spring...
Southern Lehigh schools on lockdown amid police activity, district says
A Lehigh Valley school district has all of its schools on lockdown Tuesday morning because of law enforcement activity in the area. The Southern Lehigh School District said there is no threat to students at its five schools, two elementary schools, one intermediate school, one middle school and a high school.
Braves vs. Phillies prediction, betting odds for MLB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Atlanta Braves in MLB at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Threat of storms cause changes to the last day of Hackettstown’s Oktoberfest
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Out of an abundance of caution and due to the predicted thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon, the Hackettstown Business Improvement District has decided to cancel the outdoor vendor market portion of Oktoberfest, according to Hackettstown Business Improvement District Executive Director Laurie Rapisardi. Man Skirt, Czig...
5 Things to Get You Excited About Fall in the Lehigh Valley
Arguably the best season of the year, fall arrives with vivid skies, warm flavors and hospitable weather. Here are a few pertinent perks to revel in for the next few months. schollorchards.com | monocacycoffee.com | themoderncrumbbakeshop.com. Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, clove—technically we can get them all year round, but the flavors...
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
