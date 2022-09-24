ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPCC cross country teams compete in Oklahoma State Jamboree

By Yvonne Suarez
 2 days ago
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - The El Paso Community College (EPCC) cross country teams compete at the Oklahoma State Jamboree.

The prestigious competition hosted many university and colleges from across the country. EPCC's men's and women's team both ranked as the top National Junior College Athletic Association school finishing above most other universities at the jamboree.

The Tejanas ranked 3rd in the nation finishing in 18th place. Faith Nyathi and Alondra Valles, the reigning National Champions led the EPCC teams to their top finish.

Led by Adam Biwott and Kelvin Chiku, overall the Tejanos finished in 20 th place.

The EPCC teams head up to Hobbs on October 14 for the New Mexico JC Invitational.

