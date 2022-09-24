ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
wonderwall.com

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she and Travis Barker stopped IVF, plus more news

Kourtney Kardashian Barker talks IVF struggles and more. Kourtney Kardashian — now Kourtney Kardashian Barker after her marriage to Travis Barker — says she and the Blink-182 drummer have put plans to expand their family on hold. "We started an IVF journey, but I stopped," Kourtney, 43, told WSJ Magazine in an interview published Monday, Sept. 12. "It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married," she explained. The "Kardashians" star tied the knot with Travis, 46, in Italy, in May, but were trying to conceive as early as January, when they filmed scenes featuring Kourtney's Ayurvedic Panchakarma cleanse — and the sex ban that came with it — according to Cosmo. As Kourt told WSJ, though, she opted for the five-day, "no sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar" to improve her chances of getting pregnant. "It's to reset your body," she said. "You do all of that — and it's cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours. Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it's fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby." As for taking Travis' last name? "It was just a given," she said while promoting her new wellness gummie brand, Lemme, on Monday's edition of "Today." "It wasn't a thought. Now my middle name is Kardashian," she said. The couple currently share Kourt's three kids with ex, Scott Disick (Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7) and the children Travis shares with ex Shanna Moakler (Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16), plus Travis' former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. "Because I came from a blended family, we have experience," Kourtney explained. "And also we've known each other and I've had my own relationship with his kids for 10 years … I think it makes it easy."
People

Basketball Wives Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Kayla Bailey Dead at 25: 'Forever My Baby'

"Forever my baby ... This is not a goodbye," Brooke Bailey wrote alongside a carousel of images of her 25-year-old daughter Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has announced that her daughter, Kayla, has died. The reality star, 45, confirmed the tragic news in an Instagram post on Sunday. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔 This is not a goodbye," Brooke wrote alongside a carousel of images of her 25-year-old daughter. "Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾." The cause of Kayla's death was not immediately clear. In an Instagram Story, Brooke...
People

Sherri Shepherd Reveals Oprah Sent Her Huge Flower Arrangement, Reenacts Iconic Red Wagon Moment

"Oh my God, let me tell you all something, I may not have meat in that wagon, but I got flowers from Oprah," Shepherd said referring to Winfrey's 1988 memorable TV moment Sherri Shepherd is bringing back one of the most memorable TV moments from Oprah Winfrey.  On Friday, Shepherd, 55, revealed on her new daytime talk show Sherri that Winfrey, 68, had sent her a huge flower arrangement. During the announcement, Shepherd reenacted the iconic TV moment from Winfrey by using a red wagon to bring out the flowers for her...
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Is Precious: 1st Photo of Their Son

Meet Khloé’s baby! Khloé Kardashian gave the first glimpse of baby No. 2 during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, September 22. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé gushed after the arrival of her sweet son. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”
People

Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration

Last month, the Charlie's Angels alum celebrated her 50th birthday at Nobu in Malibu, joined by family members and close friends including Madden, Adele, Nicole Richie, Leslie Mann, and Judd Apatow It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties.  In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachael Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month,...
