ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Woman rescued as post-tropical cyclone Fiona washes homes out to sea off Canada coast

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tul63_0i90IwoO00

A woman had to be rescued from the waters as post-tropical cyclone Fiona washed around a dozen homes out to sea off the coast of Canada .

The woman, who has not been named, was tossed into the water as her home collapsed in the Channel-Port Aux Basques area of Newfoundland on Saturday, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A spokesperson for the RCMP said that the woman was pulled to safety and taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Police said that they had also received a report of another woman being swept out to sea but that they were yet to confirm the account as the conditions remained too dangerous for search crews to respond.

Between eight and 12 homes on the edge of the extreme southwestern tip of Newfoundland are believed to have been washed out to sea since Fiona barrelled into the area on Saturday.

Chilling images showed entire structures swept out to sea and submerged deep in water, while others had their roofs ripped off, with one local resident describing the scenes as “utter destruction”.

“I’m seeing homes in the ocean. I’m seeing rubble floating all over the place. It’s complete and utter destruction. There’s an apartment that is gone, that is literally just rubble,” said René J Roy, a resident of Channel-Port Aux Basques and chief editor at Wreckhouse Press. “It’s quite terrifying.”

Mayor Brian Button said in a video message posted on Facebook that people in dangerous areas had been evacuated to higher ground as he urged anyone who was told to leave to follow the official instructions.

The mayor warned everyone else to continue to stay home and not to be tempted to leave their homes to photograph the extreme weather event.

“We’re still in this storm ,” he said. “This is serious, I’m serious with you when I am telling you need to stay put.”

He added: “Stay away. This is a state of emergency that we are in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25P2oN_0i90IwoO00

The mayor vowed that the community would “get through this together” and urged anyone who has been displaced to contact the Canadian Red Cross.

Fiona made landfall in Canada early on Saturday, slamming into Nova Scotia and lashing the region with strong rains and winds of up to 92mph (148 km/h).

Homes in its path were pummelled and power lines downed, leaving more than 415,000 residences in Nova Scotia – around 80 per cent of people in the province – without power that morning, according to the region’s power outage centre.

In the hard-hit province of Prince Edward Island, over 82,000 customers were affected, along with around 44,000 in New Brunswick.

Power outages in hard-hit areas could last for several days, officials have warned, as conditions remain too dangerous for crews to begin repairs.

Peter Gregg, CEO of Nova Scotia Power, said in a press conference on Saturday that more than 900 power technicians were headed to Nova Scotia, where Fiona first made landfall early on Saturday morning.

But, because the province is still enduring an active storm, workers will have to wait to start assessing the damage and restoring power.

“We’re working to restore power as quickly as we can, as soon as it’s safe to do so,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held an incident response meeting with government officials on Saturday morning as he postponed his visit to Japan to deal with the crisis.

“I’m thinking of everyone affected by Hurricane Fiona – I want you to know that we’re here for you,” he tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337a2N_0i90IwoO00

“I convened an Incident Response Group meeting with Minister @BillBlair and officials this morning. Our government stands ready to support the provinces with additional resources.”

Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a powerful post-tropical cyclone late on Friday, before striking the Canadian coast.

This came after it tore through the Caribbean earlier this week, killing at least eight people.

One of the victims was a four-month-old baby who died as its mother was unable to reach a hospital because of roads being blocked.

The hurricane ploughed into Puerto Rico , the Dominican Republic and Guadeloupe, where thousands were left without power.

Five days on, more than half of Puerto Rico is still without power.

Meanwhile, Florida is bracing for a separate hurricane this week as Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to build into a Category 3 hurricane before it reaches the Sunshine State on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces as it made landfall before dawn Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but it still had hurricane-strength winds and brought drenching rains and huge waves. There was no confirmation of fatalities or injuries. Ocean waves pounded the town of Channel-Port Aux Basques on the southern coast of Newfoundland, where entire structures were washed into the sea. Mayor Brian Button said Saturday over social media that people were being evacuated to high ground as winds knocked down power lines. “I’m seeing homes in the ocean. I’m seeing rubble floating all over the place. It’s complete and utter destruction. There’s an apartment that is gone,” René J. Roy, a resident of Channel-Port Aux Basques and chief editor at Wreckhouse Press, said in a phone interview.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Yana Bostongirl

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.
CBS Sacramento

Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued

A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
scitechdaily.com

Typhoon Hinnamnor: First Category 5 Cyclone on Earth in 2022

On August 30, Typhoon Hinnamnor became the first category 5 cyclone on Earth in 2022. For most of 2022, the world’s ocean basins have been relatively calm and devoid of tropical cyclones. Last week, Typhoon Hinnamnor shattered the calm, quickly spinning up to category-5 strength in the Western Pacific Ocean. So far, the path of the storm has been erratic and the potential for landfall is currently unclear.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Italy floods: At least eight dead and several missing after ‘water bomb’ hits Marche region

At least eight people have been killed and several others are missing after heavy rains and floods hit the central Italian region of Marche on Thursday.Local authorities said they did not expect such a sudden “water bomb”, as around 400 millimetres of rain fell within three hours, inundating the streets of several towns in the Ancona and Pesaro-Urbino provinces.“It was like an earthquake,” Ludovico Caverni, the mayor of the town of Serra Sant’Abbondio, told RAI radio.Footage released by fire brigades showed rescuers on rafts trying to evacuate people in the seaside town of Senigallia, while others attempted to clear an...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Australian surfer Chris Davidson dies after punch outside pub

A man has faced court over the death of the former surfing champion Chris Davidson who died after being punched outside a pub on the New South Wales mid-north coast. Police said they were called to Sportsmans Way at South West Rocks just after 11pm on Saturday following reports a man had been punched in the face, fallen and hit his head on the pavement.
SPORTS
The Independent

Tsunami warning issued after 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocks central Mexico

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico. The extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being determined. The earthquake is reported to be a 7.6 magnitude quake according to the US Geological Survey. The USGS initially reported the quake was a 7.5.At least one person has been confirmed dead, according to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. That individual was killed in the coastal city of Manzanilo, approximately 130km south of the epicentre. According to the president, the individual died when a shopping centre collapsed in the port city. According to the USGS, the earthquake’s centre...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Tropical Cyclone#Canada#Out To Sea#Rcmp#Channel Port Aux Basques#Wreckhouse Press
The Independent

At least 25 dead and others missing after boat sinks in Bangladesh

At least 25 people were killed and over a dozen are missing after a boat overturned in a river in Bangladesh.The bodies of 12 women and eight children have so far been recovered, said Jahurul Islam, district administrator of northern Panchagarh, where the accident happened on Sunday.“The rescue operation for those missing is ongoing,” he said, adding the ferry was mainly carrying people to a Hindu temple to celebrate the occasion of Mahalaya, which pays respect to ancestors.Passengers said more than 70 people had been on the boat, which sank in the Karatoya river. Some managed to swim ashore or...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Hurricane Fiona: Canada hit by 'historic, extreme event'

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left without power, after Storm Fiona hit Canada's coastline. Fiona was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Friday. But parts of three provinces experienced torrential rain and winds of up to 160km/h (99mph), with trees and powerlines felled and houses washed into the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Ian evacuations underway as Florida braces for impact: ‘Get out right now’

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for hundreds of thousands of people as Hurricane Ian charts a path towards the west coast of Florida with severe winds, flash flooding, storm surge and possible tornadoes.Governor Ron DeSantis warned Floridians to prepare but not panic during a Monday briefing after the storm was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane.“This is a really, really big hurricane at this point,” Governor DeSantis said. He added that the hurricane’s path was still uncertain meaning that it could “wobble” in or away from the peninsula.Florida’s Gulf Coast is forecast to be severely impacted with conditions worsening...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Child Strapped in Car Seat Swept Away in Italy Flash Floods

ROME—Two young children died after being swept away in a torrential storm that devastated the Marche region of central Italy overnight. Authorities said at least 10 people were killed when more than 15 inches of rain fell in less than three hours. On Friday, at least four people remained missing.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Wildebeest Launches Leopard in Ferocious Fight, Then Things Take a Dramatic Turn: VIDEO

It’s quite amazing to see this leopard get the upper hand on a wildebeest here in this viral video but it does the job well. As you can tell, the leopard was kind of waiting for something to come around the corner. It happened to be a couple of wildebeests. One happened to slip away from the attack. Good for that one. But the second one did not get so lucky. See, the leopard struck and didn’t let go until the wildebeest was dead.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

860K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy