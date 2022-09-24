ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Don’t Worry Darling crew deny ‘absurd’ reports of ‘screaming match’ between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWJkb_0i90Iu2w00

Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh did not have a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling , according to the film’s crew.

The psychological thriller, which was released on Friday (23 September), has been plagued with reports of behind-the-scenes drama , in particularly regarding an alleged feud between director Wilde and star Pugh.

A recent report by Vulture , citing an anonymous source who spent a significant amount of time on set, alleged that the pair even once got into a verbal altercation on set .

According to the source, news of the hostility got back to studio executives, with Warner Bros’s Toby Emmerich forced to step in as a referee of a “long negotiation process” to guarantee Pugh’s participation in the film “in any way”.

In a statement shared with The Independent , Warner Bros co-chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said: “The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release.

“Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true.”

On Saturday (24 September), a group of 40 crew members who worked on the production issued a statement also denying the report.

The team wrote that “allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don’t Worry Darling are completely false”, calling Wilde “an incredible leader and director who was present and involved with every aspect of production” (via People ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SDeP_0i90Iu2w00

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ quoted in a recent article,” they wrote.

Among the group to sign the letter are writer and producer Katie Silberman, cinematographer Matthew Libatique and costume designer Arianne Phillips.

It comes as Pugh shared a photo set to Instagram of the cast and crew of Don’t Worry Darling , including Wilde.

Captioning the post, the actor wrote that she would “always be grateful” for her time on the film.

Don’t Worry Darling is in cinemas now.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Heads Deny Report They’re Unhappy with Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour

“Don’t Worry Darling” is the poison Hollywood gift that keeps on giving. The movie is at last debuting from Warner Bros. this weekend, already having grossed more than $3 million from Thursday previews and headed toward a successful $19 million opening. But yet another grenade was thrown into the rollout today when Vulture published a report alleging that star Florence Pugh and co-star/director Olivia Wilde tussled on the production dating back to January 2021. The story specified a screaming match between the pair and also underscored why Pugh has been visibly absent from the movie’s press tour, swanning into the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"

Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Emmerich
Person
Matthew Libatique
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Olivia Wilde
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Darling#Film Star#Warner Bros
Collider

‘Horizon’: Jeff Fahey Joins Cast Of Kevin Costner's Western Drama

The cast of Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon continues to become an all-star ensemble as it has been reported that Jeff Fahey (Lost) is joining the cast of the film that started filming in Utah last month. The casting news comes from Deadline. While we know that Fahey will be part of the project, the details behind the character he will play are currently unknown.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller

Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Shoots to No. 1 at the Box Office Despite Cast Drama

The drama around director Olivia Wilde and her leading actors didn’t stop Don’t Worry Darling from dominating at the box office. The Harry Styles-Florence Pugh film led the weekend with $19.2 million in domestic sales, according to Variety, with an additional $10 million bringing its global haul to $30 million. It remains to be seen how the film—with its spiraling off-screen antics that included a debate over whether Styles spit on Chris Pine, and Wilde’s dismissive branding of Pugh as “Miss Flo”—will hold up in the following weeks, as its “B-” CinemaScore indicates audiences were less than impressed (not to mention its 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The Viola Davis epic The Woman King nabbed second place with $11.1 million for its second weekend, while a rereleased Avatar earned a respectable $10 million in its opening weekend.Read it at Variety
MOVIES
People

Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep

No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
PETS
The Independent

Jennette McCurdy reveals the shocking moment that was ‘hardest part to write about’ in her memoir

Jennette McCurdy has shared which moment of her life was the hardest for her to write about in her recent memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.In the book, published last month, the former child actor wrote about the emotional and physical abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother Debra since she was a young girl. While the book detailed shocking accounts of abuse, exploitation, anorexia, co-star feuds, and more, McCurdy – who starred as Sam opposite Miranda Cosgrove in Nickelodeon’s iCarly – revealed which portion was the most emotionally difficult to write. On the latest episode of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

860K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy