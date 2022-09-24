Read full article on original website
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Torches Sidney at Home
The Delhi Bulldogs ran right through Sidney, winning 48-13 at home. The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the year.
Local developer transforms old GHD building into the Courtyard at Cazenovia apartments
CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia native and Syracuse-based developer TJ Di Peso is currently transforming the old GHD/Stearns & Wheler building off Route 20 into a 28-unit apartment building called the Courtyard at Cazenovia. Di Peso’s real estate investment and development firm, Di Peso Group LLC, is completing the $6 million...
Herkimer County in National Spotlight Monday and Tuesday
Herkimer County is back in the national spotlight on Monday and Tuesday this week as the Home Shopping Network (HSN) points its cameras at Herkimer Diamond Mines in Middleville. Four hours of programming has been set aside from the Herkimer area resort which is famous for the Herkimer Diamond and the jewelry that's made with it.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
The Killers, Apple Harvest Festival, ‘Hocus Pocus’: 13 things to do in CNY this week
Spooky season is upon us! That means witchy movie drive-ins, haunted hayrides, a celestial symphony event and supernatural ballets, alongside lighter fare like the Ithaca apple harvest festival, knitting club and cider flights. A couple of local events: TAP into the MOST is back and there’s the Downtown Diaper Walk on Thursday. Plus, tango lessons or a The Killers concert to get the blood pumping. Just watch out for vampires.
A Famous Actor Will Deliver A Lecture In Oneonta Next Month
The author of “They Called Us Enemy” will deliver the Mills Lecture at SUNY Oneonta on Oct. 24th at 7 p.m. in the Alumni Field House. George Takei is the author of the New York Times best-selling graphic memoir that describes his personal experiences of growing up in internment camps in the United States during World War II.
adirondackalmanack.com
NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf
On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
newyorkupstate.com
Haunted houses in Upstate NY: 22 best Halloween attractions to make you scream
What are the best haunted houses in Upstate New York? 2022 Halloween attractions from Buffalo and Rochester to Syracuse and Albany (and everywhere in between) include spooky hayrides, bone-chilling trails of terror, scream parks thrills and truly terrifying zombie zip-lining. There are plenty of real-life haunted places across the region,...
Racist shooting threats sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Racist shooting threats were sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools police said Monday, the same day another local high school closed and went to remote learning due to a similar threat. Corcoran High School and Henninger High Schools students received threats “using racist...
WKTV
Frankfort hosts 2nd annual Harbor Fest
FRANKFORT, NY – A beautiful day Saturday, for the 2nd annual Frankfort Harbor Fest. Hundreds of people showed up at the Frankfort Marina to get a taste of what Frankfort and the surrounding area has to offer. There were a wide variety of food trucks and vendors available for people to check out. Not to mention live music, a car show, and new this year, vintage snowmobiles.
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Bar to Open in Downtown Hamilton
A new bar plans to open in the space formerly occupied by Risky Business, located at 18 Lebanon Street. The owners, brothers Jack and Will — who have opted not to include their last name for privacy concerns — had hoped to open by the start of the school year but are behind schedule. They are now aiming to open in the next few weeks.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
What’s going around? – 9-26-22
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
cnycentral.com
The tropics continue to be active
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The tropics are staying busy during this statistically most active time of any given hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. Our latest named Hurricane in the tropics is Hurricane Ian. Here are the latest numbers on Ian as of 11PM Monday evening:. -Maximum sustained winds near the center...
WKTV
First female firefighter with Rome department, to be honored at women's business week
ROME, N.Y. -- Jamie Stasio, the first female firefighter to work with the Rome Fire Department says she was surprised after being presented Friday, with five yellow roses representing a Monday through Friday work week. The roses were a gift from Beth Jones to recognize Stasio's hard work, along with an invitation to be honored during women's business week in October.
$5 million sale in Skaneateles: See 164 home sales in Onondaga County
164 home sales were registered this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 12 and Sep. 16. The most expensive sale was a multi-property home sale which included a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath waterfront Colonial (See photos); a 2-bedroom, 2-bath cottage (See photos) and vacant land. The total price for the three properties in the Town of Skaneateles was $5 million, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
