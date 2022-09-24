Read full article on original website
Susan Maldonado
2d ago
Homelessness isn't a complex issue, , if funds were spent more properly, , we would have these issues, , and if rental cost weren't so high we wouldn't have Homelessness issues " ...🤨🤔🙏
KCET
The Downtown Los Angeles Buildings That Oil Built
About 100 years ago, Los Angeles produced about 20% of the world's oil. Oil derricks dotted the landscape. Homeowners drilled for black gold in their backyards. Yet oil wells, derricks and refineries weren't the only structures to alter Los Angeles skylines. Company office towers sprung up to accommodate all these employees working in one of the city's most influential industries. When oil companies were ready to flex their economic power with their own structures, they turned to the leading architects of the day to help them construct a physical manifestation of their industry's power and reach. With the exception of one, these buildings still stand thanks mostly to adaptive reuse and are now local, state and national historic landmarks. City, county and state officials plan to phase out oil drilling in Los Angeles and California in order to correct long-festering environmental wrongs. Along with the oil derricks, refineries, drilling islands, historic gas stations, oil magnate mansions, these downtown buildings are part of the larger story of how the oil industry significantly transformed Los Angeles' built environment.
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Compton Over The Weekend
On Saturday, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Kee Riches, was fatally shot near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue in Compton, according to media reports and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly responding to a report of a gunshot victim when they...
LA County Housing Authority Calls For More Permanent Beds To Address Homelessness Crisis
With permanent housing options scarce, more people are staying for longer in beds meant for temporary stays.
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price
Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
6PM THURSDAY: Melrose Gathering Place community conversation
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend a Melrose Gathering Place Community Conversation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the Respite Deck of theWest Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (Floor 5 at the top of the grand staircase), located at 8750 El Tovar Place, next to the West Hollywood Library.
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
foxla.com
Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu homeless population drops by 66% following large 2021 encampment clearances
While LA County homeless count numbers showed an 11% reduction in the number of unhoused people residing in Santa Monica between January 2020 and February 2022, up the coast in Malibu, the homeless population was reduced by six times that, with an overall 66% reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu in those two years.
Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response
Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles deputy district attorney: Gascon 'tried to humiliate us' for recall
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has demoted numerous veteran prosecutors who supported his recall effort this year, Fox News reported. Among them is Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, who was one of the first to speak out on social media, urging residents to recall his boss, who is accused of being lenient on criminals at the expense of victims. McKinney said the move will affect his ability to seek justice.
nypressnews.com
Sewage discharge keeps RAT Beach near Torrance closed
A sewage discharge just down a stretch of beach just south of Torrance on Sept. 7, with public health officials keeping the area closed until bacteria levels meet health standards. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples Saturday after closing the beach, which showed that bacteria did...
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
2urbangirls.com
Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
Talon Marks
Blanca Pacheco fundraiser interrupted by protestors
A fundraiser for Blanca Pacheco, the first Latina elected for the Downey City Council and as the mayor of Downey, was held on Sept. 20 to help gain momentum for Pacheco’s campaign. The event was abruptly interrupted by protestors who supposedly represented Downey’s water district and advocated for rent...
Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Sept. 12-18, 2022)
Notable Part 1 Crimes within West Hollywood city limits reported Sept. 12-18, 2022. Other Weapon (Suspect Arrested) A security guard asked the suspect to leave the planter area of the building. The suspect became upset and threatened to kill the victim and then charged at him while holding a pair of scissors in his hand. The suspect was arrested by responding deputies. #05758.
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
This week in WeHo
A round-up of city meetings and events from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Tenants’ Learn Your Rights Forum. 7:00 PM (Cancelled) Historic Preservation Commission Meeting. Tuesday, September 27. 6:00 PM Social Justice Task Force Teleconference Meeting. 7:00 PM Virtual Rent Increase Freeze and Cap Feedback Outreach...
LA County prosecutor accuses George Gascón of retaliating against critics: 'I'm not backing down'
A Los Angeles County prosecutor said Monday he was effectively demoted from his position after publicly criticizing progressive District Attorney George Gascón. "This past Thursday, I was informed, without any prior notice, that I was being transferred from my current position as the assistant head deputy district attorney in the Long Beach courthouse to be a non-supervisory trial deputy at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse," Jason Lustig told host Julie Banderas on "America's Newsroom."
