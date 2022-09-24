ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

beckersasc.com

North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center

Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
CARY, NC
City
Smithfield, NC
Smithfield, NC
Health
Raleigh News & Observer

Detached house in Hillsborough sells for $1.4 million

The property located in the 100 block of King Street in Hillsborough was sold on Aug. 24, 2022. The $1,440,000 purchase price works out to $485 per square foot. The house built in 1907 has an interior space of 2,968 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Wake Forest sells for $1.1 million

A 6,354-square-foot house built in 1999 has changed hands. The property located in the 3300 block of Quail Bluff Court in Wake Forest was sold on Sep. 6, 2022 for $1,050,000, or $165 per square foot. The house sits on a 4.1-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL

Handle the Horrible: Raleigh mom releases second book on navigating change

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's safe to say we all learned a lot about ourselves, our priorities, strengths and weaknesses during Covid. The world seemed to be in complete chaos with very little in our control. My anxiety was through the roof. The uncertainty of my career and fear of the unknown were at times crippling. Now that we are on the "other side," we can reflect on what we learned and how to take those lessons with us in the future.
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Raleigh News & Observer

Manufactured home sells in Apex for $1.6 million

The property located in the 4300 block of Jacobs Creek Lane in Apex was sold on Jun. 30, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $888 per square foot. The house built in 1988 has an interior space of 1,801 square feet. The house is situated on a 9.0-acre lot.
APEX, NC
alamancenews.com

Carver honored at nurses convention

Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

The United Methodist Church split is personal for me

Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
RALEIGH, NC

