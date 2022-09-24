Read full article on original website
WRAL
Preparations to prevent flooding underway in Raleigh
Officials in Raleigh are keeping a cautious eye on Hurricane Ian as it charges toward Cuba and Florida. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL
Handle the Horrible: Raleigh mom releases second book on navigating change
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's safe to say we all learned a lot about ourselves, our priorities, strengths and weaknesses during Covid. The world seemed to be in complete chaos with very little in our control. My anxiety was through the roof. The uncertainty of my career and fear of the unknown were at times crippling. Now that we are on the "other side," we can reflect on what we learned and how to take those lessons with us in the future.
cbs17
Raleigh’s weekend Bluegrass festival still on despite forecasted hurricane Ian in Carolinas, organizers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s highly-anticipated weekend Bluegrass Live! festival will still take place despite the rain from Hurricane Ian expected to hit the capital Friday and Saturday, organizers told CBS 17 on Monday. The two-day event in downtown Raleigh and Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday...
WKRC
Man working on fourth college degree after beating addiction, 20 years of homelessness
RALEIGH, N.C. (CNN Newsource/WRAL/WKRC) - A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees. Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree. He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program where he is studying healthcare administration. Watkins says he was...
