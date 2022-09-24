Read full article on original website
Related
Temple News
Question marks remain as Owls enter AAC play
Temple Football (2-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) delivered its first shutout since Nov. 2016 in a 28-0 win against the FBS Independent University of Massachusetts (1-3). Although the scoreboard showed a dominant result, Temple’s play on the field was far from perfect. Temple’s quarterbacks have been under duress all...
Temple News
Breakout freshman shows promise for Owl’s future
Since arriving at Temple, Men’s Soccer freshman midfielder Draven Barnett has established himself as a pivotal player for the Owls. Barnett leads the team in minutes played with 645 and has only been substituted out of a game once in eight starts. Barnett, who has a versatile skillset, hasn’t...
Temple News
Owls snap scoreless streak in loss to Bulldogs
Temple University women’s soccer (0-5-4, 0-2 American Athletic Conference) lost to Gonzaga University (5-2-2, 0-0 Western Athletic Conference) 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex. Despite the loss, the Owls ended their seven game scoreless streak, recording their second second goal of the season late in the second half.
Temple News
Owls drop second straight game to winless Penn
Temple field hockey (7-3, 1-1 Big East Conference) lost to the University of Pennsylvania (1-7, 0-1 Ivy League Conference) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex, marking the first time the Owls were shutout this season. Despite coming out strong in the first half with multiple opportunities, Temple was not able to capitalize on their seven penalty corner attempts due to strong defense from the Quakers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temple News
Coritz joins Temple to reunite with old teammate
When fifth-year defender Katie Coritz graduated from Paul VI High School in Clifton, Virginia, she believed her life after high school would pan out in New York City. She had her eyes set on playing Division I soccer at Columbia University for her entire collegiate career. Coritz graduated from Columbia...
Temple News
Majewski looks to write his own comeback story
Senior Temple Men’s Soccer midfielder Santiago Majewski never suffered a serious injury before arriving at Temple in 2018. Yet during the past two seasons, Majewski has suffered significant tears to both of his ACLs, preventing him from playing the game he loves. “I knew it right away, as soon...
Temple News
Owls dominate Minutemen in definitive win
With one minute and 54 seconds left in the second quarter, true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner found redshirt-freshman wide receiver Ian Stewart in the back corner of the endzone, giving Temple their only points of the half. Warner, who faced lots of pressure for half of the game from Minutemen defensive linemen, capped off a nine-play 69 yard drive with the touchdown pass, his fourth of the season.
Temple News
Barbon thrives amidst changes to Temple Football
When Jose Barbon realized redshirt-sophomore quarterback D’Wan Mathis was being replaced by true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner, in the second quarter of Temple’s game against Lafayette College on Sept. 10, he showed no signs of emotion, and strictly focused on securing a win. Barbon, a redshirt-junior wide receiver,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Temple News
Temple to improve student safety communication
Temple University’s Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin is looking for ways for Campus Safety Services to improve their reach to students about safety on and near Main Campus. Griffin is developing a marketing and communications working group to gather student feedback, improve their communication strategies, strengthen its...
Temple News
An education abroad is a worthwhile experience
Studying abroad can open students’ eyes to a world of new perspectives by allowing them to immerse themselves in different cultures. Temple’s study abroad program is a worthwhile experience because it empowers students to challenge their way of thinking, develop independence and build universal skills. However, participating in these programs can be difficult because of expensive fees some students can’t afford, as the Temple Rome, Japan and Spain study abroad programs each cost roughly $20,000 without financial aid at minimum.
Temple News
Photographer donates photos to Temple Libraries
During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joseph Labolito, a senior photographer at Temple University and lifelong Philadelphia resident, began an 18-month project of organizing, chronicling and preparing more than 1,000 photographs to donate to the Special Collection Research Center, a depository center of Temple Libraries in the Charles Library that preserves archival materials.
Temple News
Temple student DJs at local bars and clubs in Philadelphia
For his college essay, Arjun Patel wrote about the euphoric feeling of people dancing and singing to his music when he would DJ an event with his uncle. “It’s a euphoric feeling knowing that you are the reason the crowd is enjoying and having a good time,” Patel said. “You have so much responsibility to make every person enjoy themselves and the moment you can see everyone dancing is a surreal feeling. That’s how I know I’m doing my job right.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Temple News
Students, conserve water off campus
While most Temple University students don’t worry about having clean water, they should be mindful of conserving water because water shortages will be a problem as climate change worsens. Philadelphia County declared a drought watch on Aug. 31 after a period of abnormally dry weather, prompting the Philadelphia Water...
Temple News
Here are some ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Philadelphia
From on-campus events at Temple University to parades and dance performances in Philadelphia, there are several ways you can honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month was first introduced by Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 and lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month-long holiday aims to recognize the contributions of Hispanic Americans as well as celebrate the history, culture, traditions and achievements of Americans whose ancestors originate from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
Temple News
Use campus safety resources
On Sept. 23, Jennifer Griffin, Temple University’s Vice President for Public Safety, released a statement emphasizing a list of resources for students following shootings on 13th Street near Jefferson and 17th and Oxford Streets. During the shooting, a bullet hit Temple’s 1300 Residence Hall. No students were harmed in...
Temple News
Temple to develop interfaith inclusivity center
Temple University is developing a Center for Interfaith Inclusivity to be housed in the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, Advocacy and Leadership. Although the center won’t be a physical building, it’ll consist of programming to offer educational resources on religious identity, traditions, antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of religious bias. Additional programming for the center will be developed once an extern is hired and offerings should start next semester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Temple News
College helped me form healthy habits with ADHD
I was a junior in high school when I was diagnosed with ADHD. I struggled paying attention in school, during conversations with my peers and had hyperactive tendencies and forgetfulness. I wished I was diagnosed sooner because I constantly struggled to find the motivation to complete everyday tasks but knowing...
Temple News
Philadelphians gather to sell their home goods and vintage items
The Phila Flea Markets hosts flea markets every weekend. The event was hosted at Eastern State Penitentiary and is the largest flea market in Center City and travels to different neighborhoods every weekend. People gathered in Fairmount on Sept. 10 to sell vintage items or get rid of stuff that...
Temple News
What’s Better Than Puppies and Yoga?
Behind the wooden doors of the Love City Brewery in Callow Hill lied nicely rolled out yoga mats and the sounds of excited puppies. On Sept. 24, the Philly Bully Team, a nonprofit organization that rescues dogs from euthanasia, held “Pitties and Poses,”, a puppies and yoga fundraiser on Hamilton Street and Ridge Avenue. Their yoga event was created to help raise money for their organization’s efforts to save dogs and provide them with better homes.
Comments / 0